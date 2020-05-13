Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler and Niecy Nash among honorees – Up News Info

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has presented the 100 winners of the 45th annual Gracie Awards. Honorees include Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler, Niecy Nash, Natasha Lyonne, Tamron Hall, Naomi Watts, Angela Yee, Norah O & # 39; Donnell, Stephanie Beatriz and Soledad O & # 39; Brien, and many other talented women on television, radio and digital media.
The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for, and about women on radio, television, and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local, and student markets, including commercial and non-commercial outlets.
Below you can see a complete list and a video with the honorees.
TV NATIONAL HONOREES
60 minutes: The Chibok Girls (60 minutes)
CBS News
News magazine
Related story
Gracie Awards: Sandra Oh, Patricia Arquette and Leah Remini among the winners
Abby McEnany (Work in progress)
SHOW TIME
Actress in an innovative role
Alex Duda (The Kelly Clarkson Show)
NBCUniversal
Showrunner – Talk Show
Am i next Trans and Directed
ABC NEWS Nightline
Hard news feature
Angela Kang (The Walking Dead)
AMC
Showrunner- Scripted
better things
FX Networks
Comedy
BookTube
YouTube Originals
Non-fictional entertainment
Caroline Waterlow (Qualified)
ESPN Films
Producer- Documentary / Without script / Non-fiction
Catherine Reitman (working mothers)
Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment (CBC / Netflix)
Actress in a leading role: comedy or musical
Catherine Reitman (working mothers)
Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment (CBC / Netflix)
Comedy director
Clarissa Ward (CNN International)
CNN International
Reporter / correspondent
Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead)
AMC
Actress in a main role – Drama
Fiona Shaw (Eva assassin)
BBC AMERICA
Actress in a supporting role – Drama
Francesca Gregorini (Eva assassin)
BBC AMERICA
Director – Scripted
Gender discrimination in the FBI
NBC News Investigation Unit
Interview feature
Grey's Anatomy
ABC Studios
Drama- Grand Prize
Izzie Pick Ibarra (THE MASKED SINGER)
FOX Broadcasting Company
Showrunner: without script
Michelle Williams (Fosse / Verdon)
FX Networks
Actress in a Main Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
Unstoppable mission
Produced by Litton Entertainment
Family series
Democratic Discussion MSNBC 2019 (Atlanta)
MSNBC
Special or Variety – Advance
Naomi Watts (The loudest voice)
SHOW TIME
Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler (Russian doll)
Universal television
Producer- Entertainment
Nawal al-Maghafi (Arabic BBC)
BBC news
Research feature
Niecy Nash (BLACK GIRLS ROCK 2019!)
BET Networks
Talent in the air – Entertainment
Nightline
ABC NEWS
News program
Pati Jinich (Pati's Mexican table)
Mexican Table LLC
Talent in the air: lifestyle
Patsy and Loretta
Lifetime
Made for the TV movie
Rising Stars: The Story of Muslim Girls Basketball
CBS Sports Network
Sports feature
Sarah Fitzpatrick
NBC News Investigation Unit
Producer- News
Sedika Mojadidi (Doc World: Facing the Dragon)
World channel
Director – Unscripted
Sharyn Alfonsi (60 minutes)
CBS News
Talent in the air – News or news magazine
Soledad O’Brien (American Injustice: A BET TOWN HALL)
BET Networks
Talent in the air – Special news
Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Universal television
Actress in a supporting role: comedy or musical
Hypermarket
Universal television
Cast set
Surviving R. Kelly Producing Team (Surviving R. Kelly)
Lifetime
Producer- Documentary / Unscripted / Non-fiction – Grand Prize
Tamron Hall (TAMRON HALL)
Walt Disney television
Talk Show – Entertainment
Teacher surprise (TODAY)
TODAY / NBC News
Soft news function
Gayle King's interview with R. Kelly (CBS News)
CBS News
Special or Variety
The loudest voice
SHOW TIME
Limited series
This changes everything
STARZ
Documentary film
Tracy Oliver (First Wives Club)
BET Networks
Writer
Women's welfare interrupts with Maria Shriver (The 3rd hour TODAY)
NBC News
News Feature Series
RADIO NATIONAL HONOREES
Break the taboo around pelvic floor health (white coat, black art)
CBC Radio
Public Affairs (Radio – Not commercialized nationally)
CBC News: The world at six – Kurdish crisis inside Syria
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Crisis coverage / Breaking news (Radio – Not nationally marketed)
Emily Hanford (speechless)
American Public Media
Reporter / Correspondent / Host (Radio – Not nationally marketed)
Into the Thaw (The world)
PRX
Series (Radio – Not commercialized nationally)
Latino USA (A lost child in translation)
Future Media Group
Documentary (Radio – Not commercialized nationally)
Periods! Why are these eighth graders not afraid to talk about them? (Morning edition)
NPR
Interview function (Radio – Non-commercial syndicates nationwide)
Sarah McCammon ("With restrictions on abortion increasing, some women induce theirs")
NPR (National Public Radio)
Report (Radio – National non-commercial syndicates)
The unpaid cost of elderly care
Revelation of the Research Reports Center and PRX
Research feature (Radio – Not commercialized nationally)
Bevels
SiriusXM
Talk Show (Radio – Commercial syndicated nationwide)
Carla Ferrell (The Steve Harvey Morning Show)
Premiere Networks
Co-Host (Radio – Commercial syndicated nationwide)
Elaina Smith (Nights with Elaina (formerly NASH Nights Live))
Westwood one
Host / Personality (Radio – Commercial syndicated nationwide)
Jayde Donovan (The Jayde Donovan Show)
Westwood one
Weekend Host / Personality (Radio – Commercial distributed nationwide)
Liana Huth (I'm listening)
Entercom Communications Corp
Producer – Entertainment – Special (Radio – Commercial syndicated nationwide)
Michelle Collins (The Michelle Collins Show)
SiriusXM
Interview function (Radio – Commercial distributed nationwide)
Michelle Franzen (The NICU Cuddler)
ABC NEWS
Report (Radio – Commercial distributed nationally)
Michelle Parisi (The Weekend Top 30 and Remix Top 30)
Premiere Networks
Producer – Music Entertainment (Radio – Commercial syndicated nationwide)
Norah O’Donnell (CBS News about the time with Norah O’Donnell)
CBS News Radio
Outstanding news presenter (Radio – Commercial syndicated nationwide)
Sophie Kamaruddin (Radio Bloomberg)
Bloomberg LP
Crisis coverage (Radio – National syndicated commercial)
Trisha Yearwood CMA Country Christmas
ABC NEWS
Special (Radio – Commercial distributed nationwide)
INTERACTIVE MEDIA NATIONAL HONORS
Angela Yee (Angela Yee Lip Service)
Angela Yee Inc.
Podcast – Entertainment
Bad lot
Wonderful
Podcast – Research News
Becky Quick (Squawk Pod)
CNBC Business News
Podcast Host – News
Children as passports, the phenomenon behind the humanitarian crisis on the border
Univision News Digital
Website – News
The evil eye
Audible, Inc.
Original Online Programming – Independent Audio – Drama
Extreme violence is leading Salvadoran girls to commit suicide
Univision Digital News and TIME
Original Online Programming – Independent Video Independent News
Ginger Zee, inside Frozen ll
ABC NEWS
Podcast Host – Entertainment
Hanna Rosin (Invisibilia® from NPR)
National public radio
Co-Host / Joint Podcast
How to sell drugs (legally)
Quartz
Original Online Programming – News
Kaila Strickland (The Comfortable Wardrobe)
The comfortable wardrobe
Blog
Kristyn Martin (through her baby eyes and brain)
Yahoo News / Verizon Media Group
Online producer
Kung Fu Nuns (Great Great Story)
Great great story
Original Online Programming: Independent Video Lifestyle
Lucy Biggers (One small step)
Now this
Online video presenter / correspondent / actress
Out of the woods
ESPN 30 for 30 podcasts
Original Online Programming: Independent Audio Sports
Paralyzed Marathon (Great Great Story)
Great great story
Original Online Programming – Documentary
Save our moms
MTV
Website – Information / Entertainment
Brightness (Great Great Story)
Great great story
Original Online Programming – Video Series
The cut on Tuesdays
Gimlet / Spotify / The Cut
Podcast – Lifestyle
The paycheck
Bloomberg
Podcast – Educational Business
Sterling's affairs
ESPN Films
Podcast – Research
LOCAL TELEVISION HONOREES
Ali Meyer (basal breast cancer)
KFOR-TV
Soft News Report – Grand Prize
Survivors of the Capital Gazette
WUSA9
Documentary film
Colleen Marshall (NBC4 Columbus)
NBC4, WCMH-TV
Hard news feature
Erin Fehlau (New Hampshire Chronicle – "Earning Her Wings: NH Female Aviators")
WMUR-TV
News magazine
Heather Fay Dawson (Women's Work)
Connecticut Public
director
Lesli Foster
WUSA9
Talent in the air
Marcie Golgoski (Florida Mothers Milk Bank)
WESH TV
Soft news function
Military housing
WUSA9
Research feature
Sarah Gahagan Lydick
WUSA9
Producer – Scripted / Edited / Live
Stephanie Jarvis, Mary Fecteau (IDEAS)
ideastream
Sports feature
WUSA9 News at 11
WUSA9
News program
HONORED TELEVISION STUDENTS
Alicia Cherem and Heather Kim (Viewer: Farm of Daily Crisis)
University of Maryland College Park
Documentary film
Bryanna Crouch (KUJH News)
University of Kansas
Producer
Cameron Doney (CNS-TV (Capital News Service))
University of Maryland College Park
Soft news function
Close Ysasaga (Newsline)
Brigham Young University
director
Danielle Hallows (news line)
Brigham Young University
Talent in the air
Isabela Erekson (news line)
Brigham Young University
Hard news feature
LOCAL RADIO HONOREES
Amy Eddings (Morning Edition)
ideastream
Host / Anchor (Radio – Non-commercial premises)
Beautiful Mess (CBC Radio Saskatchewan)
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Documentary (Radio – Local non-commercial)
El Paso coverage
The Texas Newsroom
Crisis coverage (Radio – Non-commercial premises)
In Memoir, Mother and Trans Son ‘Pick Up The Pieces’ of Relationship (Where We Live)
Connecticut Public Radio
Talk Show (Radio – Local non-commercial)
Tipping point with Lauren Schiller
KALW 91.7FM, San Francisco and PRX
Interview function (Radio – Local non-commercial)
Jenny Brundin (Teens Under Stress)
Colorado Public Radio
Report (Radio – Local non-commercial)
Lauren Terrazas ("Miss Emma" saved her brewery and left a legacy for all of San Antonio)
Texas Public Radio
Portrait / Biography (Radio – Local non-commercial)
Linda Paul (Want to fight climate change? Get out and plant a tree)
WBEZ / Chicago Public Media
Producer (Radio – Local non-commercial)
Mental health for parents
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Reporter / Correspondent (Radio – Non-commercial premises)
Yasmeen Khan (WNYC News)
New York Public Radio
Series (Local non-commercial radio)
"I am listening": erasing shame and blame on mental health in depth
KCBS Radio (Entercom)
Public Affairs (Radio – Local)
A curative installment (Daily News)
KCBS Radio (Entercom)
Soft news function (Radio – Local)
Angela Martinez (The Angie Martinez Show)
iheartmedia (WWPR)
Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk / Personality) Large / Major Market (Radio – Local)
Brigitte Quinn (morning presenter)
Radio Entercom – 1010 WINS
Featured news presenter (Radio – Local)
Carla Rea (The Mike and Carla Morning Show)
Beasley Media Group
Co-Host (Music / Personality DJ) Small / Medium (Radio – Local)
Chris Rollins (Chris Rollins)
Townsquare Media / 94.5 PST
Host – Morning Drive – Mercado Medio (Radio – Local)
Cooper Lawrence (WOR Tonight)
iHeartMedia (WOR NY)
Co-Host (Talk / Personality) Big / Big Not in the morning (Radio – Local)
Deborah Honeycutt (Jim, Deb and Kevin)
DISSEMINATION OF MEANS OF CUMULUS
Co-Host (Music DJ / Personality) Big / Big (Radio – Local)
Exceptional Women: "Get Up"
Entercom Boston
Interview function (Radio – Local)
Garcia – Torres Fundraising
KTMY-FM (United States of America)
Public Service Announcement (Radio – Local)
Heather Hunter (Mornings at the Mall)
DISSEMINATION OF MEANS OF CUMULUS
Producer – News talk (Radio – Local)
Jenn Hobby (Jenn & Friends Star 94.1 Atlanta)
Entercom Atlanta
Host Morning Drive- Large / Major Market (Radio – Local)
Julie Rose (Top of Mind with Julie Rose)
BYU Radio
Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk / Personality) Large / Major Market (Radio – Local)
Kathryn Barnes (Santa Barbara Morning Edition / All Things Considered)
KCRW
Producer – Non-commercial (Radio – Local)
Katie Neal (Noon in New York Country 94.7)
Entercom New York
Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ / Personality) Big / Big Market (Radio – Local)
Mary Walter (Mary Walter WMAL)
WMAL
Co-Host (Talk / Personality) Big / Big – Tomorrow (Radio – Local)
Meghan Lane (95.1 WAPE & # 39; s The Big Ape Morning Mess)
Cox Media Group
Co-Host (Chat / Personality) Small / Medium Market (Radio – Local)
Nancy Wilson (WHKO FM)
Cox Media Group
Host – Morning Drive – Small Market (Radio – Local)
Rebekah Maroun (Bex) (Matty In The Morning)
iheartmedia
Producer – Commercial (Radio – Local)
Shannon Farren (Gary and Shannon Show)
iHeartMedia
Crisis coverage / Breaking news (Radio – Local)
Shannon Farren (Gary and Shannon Show)
iHeartMedia
Talk Show (Radio – Local)
Hungry for perfection
WTOP-FM
Hard News Feature (Radio – Local)
HONOREES STUDENT LOCAL RADIO
Brittany McGowan (Women Surfers Fundraiser Honoring Feamle Surf Icon)
Radio Hofstra University – WRHU FM / WRHU.org
Host / Personality
Eli Finkelson (A League of Our Own – Single Moms Share & Inspire)
Radio Hofstra University – WRHU FM / WRHU.org
Talk show
Julia Presti (A League of Our Own – Fearless Female Firefighters)
Radio Hofstra University – WRHU FM / WRHU.org
Public affairs
Karina González (KUNR Public Radio & Mobile Newscast)
University of Nevada, Reno
Interview feature
Madison Bristowe (Cityscape: Back to the garden, reminiscent of Woodstock)
WFUV / Fordham University
Producer
Marian Mohamed (The barrier between us is breaking: how politics brought me and my mother closer)
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Reportage
INTERACTIVE MEDIA HONORE STUDENTS
Eliot Schiaparelli (around my block)
WFUV / Fordham University
Original programming online
Kacie Candela (Thorny Policy: Women in the Room)
WFUV / Fordham University
Podcast
%MINIFYHTML61bdbd51aca620bc794f383f3ab09c1619%