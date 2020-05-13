Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler and Niecy Nash among honorees – Up News Info

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has presented the 100 winners of the 45th annual Gracie Awards. Honorees include Michelle Williams, Amy Poehler, Niecy Nash, Natasha Lyonne, Tamron Hall, Naomi Watts, Angela Yee, Norah O & # 39; Donnell, Stephanie Beatriz and Soledad O & # 39; Brien, and many other talented women on television, radio and digital media.

The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for, and about women on radio, television, and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local, and student markets, including commercial and non-commercial outlets.

Below you can see a complete list and a video with the honorees.

TV NATIONAL HONOREES

60 minutes: The Chibok Girls (60 minutes)

CBS News

News magazine

Abby McEnany (Work in progress)

SHOW TIME

Actress in an innovative role

Alex Duda (The Kelly Clarkson Show)

NBCUniversal

Showrunner – Talk Show

Am i next Trans and Directed

ABC NEWS Nightline

Hard news feature

Angela Kang (The Walking Dead)

AMC

Showrunner- Scripted

better things

FX Networks

Comedy

BookTube

YouTube Originals

Non-fictional entertainment

Caroline Waterlow (Qualified)

ESPN Films

Producer- Documentary / Without script / Non-fiction

Catherine Reitman (working mothers)

Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment (CBC / Netflix)

Actress in a leading role: comedy or musical

Catherine Reitman (working mothers)

Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment (CBC / Netflix)

Comedy director

Clarissa Ward (CNN International)

CNN International

Reporter / correspondent

Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead)

AMC

Actress in a main role – Drama

Fiona Shaw (Eva assassin)

BBC AMERICA

Actress in a supporting role – Drama

Francesca Gregorini (Eva assassin)

BBC AMERICA

Director – Scripted

Gender discrimination in the FBI

NBC News Investigation Unit

Interview feature

Grey's Anatomy

ABC Studios

Drama- Grand Prize

Izzie Pick Ibarra (THE MASKED SINGER)

FOX Broadcasting Company

Showrunner: without script

Michelle Williams (Fosse / Verdon)

FX Networks

Actress in a Main Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

Unstoppable mission

Produced by Litton Entertainment

Family series

Democratic Discussion MSNBC 2019 (Atlanta)

MSNBC

Special or Variety – Advance

Naomi Watts (The loudest voice)

SHOW TIME

Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, Amy Poehler (Russian doll)

Universal television

Producer- Entertainment

Nawal al-Maghafi (Arabic BBC)

BBC news

Research feature

Niecy Nash (BLACK GIRLS ROCK 2019!)

BET Networks

Talent in the air – Entertainment

Nightline

ABC NEWS

News program

Pati Jinich (Pati's Mexican table)

Mexican Table LLC

Talent in the air: lifestyle

Patsy and Loretta

Lifetime

Made for the TV movie

Rising Stars: The Story of Muslim Girls Basketball

CBS Sports Network

Sports feature

Sarah Fitzpatrick

NBC News Investigation Unit

Producer- News

Sedika Mojadidi (Doc World: Facing the Dragon)

World channel

Director – Unscripted

Sharyn Alfonsi (60 minutes)

CBS News

Talent in the air – News or news magazine

Soledad O’Brien (American Injustice: A BET TOWN HALL)

BET Networks

Talent in the air – Special news

Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Universal television

Actress in a supporting role: comedy or musical

Hypermarket

Universal television

Cast set

Surviving R. Kelly Producing Team (Surviving R. Kelly)

Lifetime

Producer- Documentary / Unscripted / Non-fiction – Grand Prize

Tamron Hall (TAMRON HALL)

Walt Disney television

Talk Show – Entertainment

Teacher surprise (TODAY)

TODAY / NBC News

Soft news function

Gayle King's interview with R. Kelly (CBS News)

CBS News

Special or Variety

The loudest voice

SHOW TIME

Limited series

This changes everything

STARZ

Documentary film

Tracy Oliver (First Wives Club)

BET Networks

Writer

Women's welfare interrupts with Maria Shriver (The 3rd hour TODAY)

NBC News

News Feature Series

RADIO NATIONAL HONOREES

Break the taboo around pelvic floor health (white coat, black art)

CBC Radio

Public Affairs (Radio – Not commercialized nationally)

CBC News: The world at six – Kurdish crisis inside Syria

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Crisis coverage / Breaking news (Radio – Not nationally marketed)

Emily Hanford (speechless)

American Public Media

Reporter / Correspondent / Host (Radio – Not nationally marketed)

Into the Thaw (The world)

PRX

Series (Radio – Not commercialized nationally)

Latino USA (A lost child in translation)

Future Media Group

Documentary (Radio – Not commercialized nationally)

Periods! Why are these eighth graders not afraid to talk about them? (Morning edition)

NPR

Interview function (Radio – Non-commercial syndicates nationwide)

Sarah McCammon ("With restrictions on abortion increasing, some women induce theirs")

NPR (National Public Radio)

Report (Radio – National non-commercial syndicates)

The unpaid cost of elderly care

Revelation of the Research Reports Center and PRX

Research feature (Radio – Not commercialized nationally)

Bevels

SiriusXM

Talk Show (Radio – Commercial syndicated nationwide)

Carla Ferrell (The Steve Harvey Morning Show)

Premiere Networks

Co-Host (Radio – Commercial syndicated nationwide)

Elaina Smith (Nights with Elaina (formerly NASH Nights Live))

Westwood one

Host / Personality (Radio – Commercial syndicated nationwide)

Jayde Donovan (The Jayde Donovan Show)

Westwood one

Weekend Host / Personality (Radio – Commercial distributed nationwide)

Liana Huth (I'm listening)

Entercom Communications Corp

Producer – Entertainment – Special (Radio – Commercial syndicated nationwide)

Michelle Collins (The Michelle Collins Show)

SiriusXM

Interview function (Radio – Commercial distributed nationwide)

Michelle Franzen (The NICU Cuddler)

ABC NEWS

Report (Radio – Commercial distributed nationally)

Michelle Parisi (The Weekend Top 30 and Remix Top 30)

Premiere Networks

Producer – Music Entertainment (Radio – Commercial syndicated nationwide)

Norah O’Donnell (CBS News about the time with Norah O’Donnell)

CBS News Radio

Outstanding news presenter (Radio – Commercial syndicated nationwide)

Sophie Kamaruddin (Radio Bloomberg)

Bloomberg LP

Crisis coverage (Radio – National syndicated commercial)

Trisha Yearwood CMA Country Christmas

ABC NEWS

Special (Radio – Commercial distributed nationwide)



INTERACTIVE MEDIA NATIONAL HONORS

Angela Yee (Angela Yee Lip Service)

Angela Yee Inc.

Podcast – Entertainment

Bad lot

Wonderful

Podcast – Research News

Becky Quick (Squawk Pod)

CNBC Business News

Podcast Host – News

Children as passports, the phenomenon behind the humanitarian crisis on the border

Univision News Digital

Website – News

The evil eye

Audible, Inc.

Original Online Programming – Independent Audio – Drama

Extreme violence is leading Salvadoran girls to commit suicide

Univision Digital News and TIME

Original Online Programming – Independent Video Independent News

Ginger Zee, inside Frozen ll

ABC NEWS

Podcast Host – Entertainment

Hanna Rosin (Invisibilia® from NPR)

National public radio

Co-Host / Joint Podcast

How to sell drugs (legally)

Quartz

Original Online Programming – News

Kaila Strickland (The Comfortable Wardrobe)

The comfortable wardrobe

Blog

Kristyn Martin (through her baby eyes and brain)

Yahoo News / Verizon Media Group

Online producer

Kung Fu Nuns (Great Great Story)

Great great story

Original Online Programming: Independent Video Lifestyle

Lucy Biggers (One small step)

Now this

Online video presenter / correspondent / actress

Out of the woods

ESPN 30 for 30 podcasts

Original Online Programming: Independent Audio Sports

Paralyzed Marathon (Great Great Story)

Great great story

Original Online Programming – Documentary

Save our moms

MTV

Website – Information / Entertainment



Brightness (Great Great Story)

Great great story

Original Online Programming – Video Series

The cut on Tuesdays

Gimlet / Spotify / The Cut

Podcast – Lifestyle

The paycheck

Bloomberg

Podcast – Educational Business

Sterling's affairs

ESPN Films

Podcast – Research



LOCAL TELEVISION HONOREES

Ali Meyer (basal breast cancer)

KFOR-TV

Soft News Report – Grand Prize

Survivors of the Capital Gazette

WUSA9

Documentary film

Colleen Marshall (NBC4 Columbus)

NBC4, WCMH-TV

Hard news feature

Erin Fehlau (New Hampshire Chronicle – "Earning Her Wings: NH Female Aviators")

WMUR-TV

News magazine

Heather Fay Dawson (Women's Work)

Connecticut Public

director

Lesli Foster

WUSA9

Talent in the air

Marcie Golgoski (Florida Mothers Milk Bank)

WESH TV

Soft news function

Military housing

WUSA9

Research feature

Sarah Gahagan Lydick

WUSA9

Producer – Scripted / Edited / Live

Stephanie Jarvis, Mary Fecteau (IDEAS)

ideastream

Sports feature

WUSA9 News at 11

WUSA9

News program

HONORED TELEVISION STUDENTS

Alicia Cherem and Heather Kim (Viewer: Farm of Daily Crisis)

University of Maryland College Park

Documentary film

Bryanna Crouch (KUJH News)

University of Kansas

Producer

Cameron Doney (CNS-TV (Capital News Service))

University of Maryland College Park

Soft news function

Close Ysasaga (Newsline)

Brigham Young University

director

Danielle Hallows (news line)

Brigham Young University

Talent in the air

Isabela Erekson (news line)

Brigham Young University

Hard news feature

LOCAL RADIO HONOREES

Amy Eddings (Morning Edition)

ideastream

Host / Anchor (Radio – Non-commercial premises)

Beautiful Mess (CBC Radio Saskatchewan)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Documentary (Radio – Local non-commercial)

El Paso coverage

The Texas Newsroom

Crisis coverage (Radio – Non-commercial premises)

In Memoir, Mother and Trans Son ‘Pick Up The Pieces’ of Relationship (Where We Live)

Connecticut Public Radio

Talk Show (Radio – Local non-commercial)

Tipping point with Lauren Schiller

KALW 91.7FM, San Francisco and PRX

Interview function (Radio – Local non-commercial)

Jenny Brundin (Teens Under Stress)

Colorado Public Radio

Report (Radio – Local non-commercial)

Lauren Terrazas ("Miss Emma" saved her brewery and left a legacy for all of San Antonio)

Texas Public Radio

Portrait / Biography (Radio – Local non-commercial)

Linda Paul (Want to fight climate change? Get out and plant a tree)

WBEZ / Chicago Public Media

Producer (Radio – Local non-commercial)

Mental health for parents

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Reporter / Correspondent (Radio – Non-commercial premises)

Yasmeen Khan (WNYC News)

New York Public Radio

Series (Local non-commercial radio)

"I am listening": erasing shame and blame on mental health in depth

KCBS Radio (Entercom)

Public Affairs (Radio – Local)

A curative installment (Daily News)

KCBS Radio (Entercom)

Soft news function (Radio – Local)

Angela Martinez (The Angie Martinez Show)

iheartmedia (WWPR)

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk / Personality) Large / Major Market (Radio – Local)

Brigitte Quinn (morning presenter)

Radio Entercom – 1010 WINS

Featured news presenter (Radio – Local)

Carla Rea (The Mike and Carla Morning Show)

Beasley Media Group

Co-Host (Music / Personality DJ) Small / Medium (Radio – Local)

Chris Rollins (Chris Rollins)

Townsquare Media / 94.5 PST

Host – Morning Drive – Mercado Medio (Radio – Local)

Cooper Lawrence (WOR Tonight)

iHeartMedia (WOR NY)

Co-Host (Talk / Personality) Big / Big Not in the morning (Radio – Local)

Deborah Honeycutt (Jim, Deb and Kevin)

DISSEMINATION OF MEANS OF CUMULUS

Co-Host (Music DJ / Personality) Big / Big (Radio – Local)

Exceptional Women: "Get Up"

Entercom Boston

Interview function (Radio – Local)

Garcia – Torres Fundraising

KTMY-FM (United States of America)

Public Service Announcement (Radio – Local)

Heather Hunter (Mornings at the Mall)

DISSEMINATION OF MEANS OF CUMULUS

Producer – News talk (Radio – Local)

Jenn Hobby (Jenn & Friends Star 94.1 Atlanta)

Entercom Atlanta

Host Morning Drive- Large / Major Market (Radio – Local)

Julie Rose (Top of Mind with Julie Rose)

BYU Radio

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk / Personality) Large / Major Market (Radio – Local)

Kathryn Barnes (Santa Barbara Morning Edition / All Things Considered)

KCRW

Producer – Non-commercial (Radio – Local)

Katie Neal (Noon in New York Country 94.7)

Entercom New York

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ / Personality) Big / Big Market (Radio – Local)

Mary Walter (Mary Walter WMAL)

WMAL

Co-Host (Talk / Personality) Big / Big – Tomorrow (Radio – Local)

Meghan Lane (95.1 WAPE & # 39; s The Big Ape Morning Mess)

Cox Media Group

Co-Host (Chat / Personality) Small / Medium Market (Radio – Local)

Nancy Wilson (WHKO FM)

Cox Media Group

Host – Morning Drive – Small Market (Radio – Local)

Rebekah Maroun (Bex) (Matty In The Morning)

iheartmedia

Producer – Commercial (Radio – Local)

Shannon Farren (Gary and Shannon Show)

iHeartMedia

Crisis coverage / Breaking news (Radio – Local)

Shannon Farren (Gary and Shannon Show)

iHeartMedia

Talk Show (Radio – Local)

Hungry for perfection

WTOP-FM

Hard News Feature (Radio – Local)

HONOREES STUDENT LOCAL RADIO

Brittany McGowan (Women Surfers Fundraiser Honoring Feamle Surf Icon)

Radio Hofstra University – WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Host / Personality

Eli Finkelson (A League of Our Own – Single Moms Share & Inspire)

Radio Hofstra University – WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Talk show

Julia Presti (A League of Our Own – Fearless Female Firefighters)

Radio Hofstra University – WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Public affairs

Karina González (KUNR Public Radio & Mobile Newscast)

University of Nevada, Reno

Interview feature

Madison Bristowe (Cityscape: Back to the garden, reminiscent of Woodstock)

WFUV / Fordham University

Producer

Marian Mohamed (The barrier between us is breaking: how politics brought me and my mother closer)

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Reportage

INTERACTIVE MEDIA HONORE STUDENTS

Eliot Schiaparelli (around my block)

WFUV / Fordham University

Original programming online

Kacie Candela (Thorny Policy: Women in the Room)

WFUV / Fordham University

Podcast