Michael Jackson Musical suspended due to Broadway closure amid pandemic

The show recounting the legacy of life and music of the late King of Pop has been postponed due to the continued closure of Broadway in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

"MJ"bound for Broadway Michael Jackson musical, has been postponed until next year due to the closure of the coronavirus.

The adventure on stage will now begin with previews in March 2021 with the opening night slated for April 15, 2021 at the Neil Simon Theater in New York.

Before COVID-19 closes, the program will begin airing in July 2020.

The news comes a day after the heads of theaters announced that the closure of Broadway would run until September 8, 2020.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ" stars Ephraim Sykes like Jackson and will present a book by the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn nottage and a score composed of Jackson's hit songs.