Michael Jackson Musical "MJ" Postpones Broadway Opening Until 2021 – Up News Info

MJ, the Michael Jackson musical for Broadway, will begin previews next March, an eight-month delay due to the closure of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new dates were announced today by producers Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate.

The world premiere of MJ, featuring Jackson's music, will begin with previews on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Neil Simon Theater on Broadway. Opening night is scheduled for Thursday, April 15. Before Broadway closed on March 12, MJ was slated to begin performances this July.

Starring Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson, MJ will present a book by the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score composed of Jackson's hit songs. Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for the above dates will receive an automatic refund to the credit card used for the original purchase. Anyone who does not receive a refund before May 30 should contact the point of purchase to request a refund.