Mexican Gangs Upset w / Rapper Blueface & # 39; s New Music Video – Call It & # 39; Racist & # 39; !!

Bradley Lamb
Last month, rapper Blueface released a song titled "Carne Asada," which was supposed to be a tribute to Mexican women.

Well, many Mexican gang members are upset by the song lyrics and images in the new Blueface video, MTO News has learned. And the rapper may end up with a "green light,quot; on him.

A "green light,quot; is when the main members of a Mexican gang throw a "blow,quot; at someone.

The song that causes all the controversy is called Carne Asada, and it has some very vulgar lyrics that include, "All I have for a bitch is horchata." Horchata is a classic Mexican drink made with milk.

