Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett died at age 21

Melissa Etheridgeson of Beckett Cypher has died at 21 years old.

"We are saddened to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and that there will not be a #TeamME Concerts from Home concert today," said a tweet from Etheridge's social media account.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed and no further information has been released.

The 58-year-old singer shared his son Beckett with the 55-year-old filmmaker. Julie Cypher.

The two welcomed Beckett in November 1998. The year before in February, the two welcomed their daughter. Bailey Jean. In 2000, the couple broke up.

Both Beckett and Bailey Jean were born by artificial insemination. Her biological father was revealed to be singer David Crosby.

In an interview with ParentsThe singer-songwriter spoke about her "modern family,quot; and her experience with motherhood as a member of the LGBTQ community.

"There is nothing like taking responsibility or creating responsibility to bring a human being into this world and help him in his early years," said Etheridge at the time of choosing to conceive using artificial insemination. "It doesn't matter what equation gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn't matter at all. It's the link between you and the child."