Melissa Etheridge's Son, Beckett Cypher, Dies At 21

Grammy Award-winning musician Melissa Etheridge and her former partner, Julie Cypher, are mourning the loss of their son, Beckett Cypher. He passed away at the age of 21, but no other details have been released.

The news was announced on Etheridge's Twitter page on Wednesday. Since the COVID-19 blockade began in mid-March, Etheridge has been hosting singalongs on Facebook Live. However, he had to cancel due to the tragedy of his family.

We are saddened to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and that there will be no Concerts concert from home today. – #TeamME – Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020

Etheridge representatives said The New York Post who unfortunately were able to confirm that the news of Beckett's death was true. However, they did not "have an additional statement at this time."

As soon as the Etheridge team shared the news on Twitter, condolences came quickly. Rosanna Arquette wrote: “Oh my God, my God, no. Prayers and love to Melissa Rest in peace dear Beckett. "

Liz Phair also offered Etheridge her "deepest sympathy," and Andy Lassner said the news was "unbearably heartbreaking." Joely Fisher added that Beckett's death was an "unfathomable loss," and the GLAAD account wrote that the news was "devastating."

Etheridge and Cypher met in 1986 on the set of their music video for Bring me some water. However, Cypher was married to Lou Diamond Phillips at the time. After Cypher and Phillips separated in 1990, she began a relationship with him. Come to my window singer and they had two children together: Bailey, 23, and Beckett.

In 2000 Etheridge revealed in a 60 minutes Interview that she and Cypher's sperm donor was David Crosby. In response to critics of gay marriage and gay parents, Etheridge said his children would never want in any way because they did not have a father in the house every day.

“What they have at home are two loving parents. I think that puts them ahead of the game, "said Etheridge.

Melissa Etheridge and Julie Cypher separated in late 2000, and began dating actress Tammy Lynn Michaels. In 2006 Etheridge and Michaels used an anonymous sperm donor to receive twins Johnnie Rose and Steven Miller. After separating in 2010, Melissa Etheridge met and married. Nurse jackie co-creator Linda Wallem.



