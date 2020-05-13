Melissa Etheridge's friends and fans send condolences after 21-year-old son's death

WENN

The singer of I'm the Only One & # 39; He canceled his Facebook concert Concerts From Home, originally scheduled for Wednesday night, May 13, after Beckett's death.

Melissa Etheridge He is in mourning. On Wednesday afternoon, May 13, the singer's team from "I'm the Only One" broke the heartbreaking news that Beckett, his 21-year-old son with ex-partner Julie Cypher, died.

"We are saddened to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and that there will not be a Concerts concert from home today," said a note on the rocker's 58-year-old official Twitter page. No further details about Beckett's death have been shared.

Melissa Etheridge's team announced Beckett's death

Since then, words of condolences have come from both celebrities and fans. Actress Rosanna Arquette She tweeted, "Oh my God, my God, no. Prayers and love to Melissa. Rest in peace dear Beckett." Rich Eisen from "The Rich Eisen Show" also reached out via Twitter to say, "My condolences to you and your entire family, Melissa!"

Rosanna Arquette and Rich Eisen sent words of condolences

Former "Star Trek" star George Takei He offered more words of sympathy when writing in his tweet: "My heart is heavy for Melissa Etheridge, whose son Beckett Cypher died at the early age of 21. Nothing is more difficult than a father who loses his son. We are with you, Melissa. " Meanwhile, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Executive producer Andy Lassner he simply wrote, "OMG. This is excruciatingly heartbreaking."

George Takei and Andy Lassner expressed their anguish over the sad news

Some of his fans have also expressed sadness at the news. "Melissa, Linda, Bailey, Johnny Rose and Miller, #EtheridgeNation is holding you tight. Our hearts are broken for you. Our deepest condolences to you and to all who are suffering right now," one wrote, while another tweeted. : "OMG! Nooo, I am so sorry. My heart, our prayers to Melissa and all your family. If there is anything we can do, we are all here for you."

Melissa Etheridge fans offered words of support.

Melissa and Julie, who separated in 2000, had Beckett in 1998 by artificial insemination. Together, they also have a daughter named Bailey Jean, while Melissa also has 13-year-old twins Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven from her relationship with former Tammy Lynn Michaels.

Speaking about motherhood in an interview with Parents.com, Melissa said, "There is nothing like taking responsibility or creating responsibility to bring a human being into this world and help him in his early years." She added: "It doesn't matter what equation gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn't matter at all. It's the link between you and the child."