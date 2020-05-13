Melissa Etheridge reveals her son died of drug overdose in tribute

Melissa Etheridge mourns the loss of her 21-year-old son Beckett.

in a statement Shared on her social media accounts, the singer confirms that her youngest Beckett died Wednesday of a drug overdose. "Today I joined the thousands of families who have lost loved ones due to opioid addiction," he shared. "My son Beckett, who was only 21 years old, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed today."

The mother of two continued: "Those who love him, his family and friends will miss him. My heart is broken."

In addition, the 58-year-old girl thanked the many people who came to express their condolences and stated that she feels "her love and sorrow,quot; at this difficult time. She said that she and her family "struggle with what we could have done to save him," but find solace in the fact that he "is painless now."