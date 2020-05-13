Melissa Etheridge reveals her son died of drug overdose in tribute

Peter Brooker / Shutterstock
Melissa Etheridge mourns the loss of her 21-year-old son Beckett.
in a statement Shared on her social media accounts, the singer confirms that her youngest Beckett died Wednesday of a drug overdose. "Today I joined the thousands of families who have lost loved ones due to opioid addiction," he shared. "My son Beckett, who was only 21 years old, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed today."
The mother of two continued: "Those who love him, his family and friends will miss him. My heart is broken."
In addition, the 58-year-old girl thanked the many people who came to express their condolences and stated that she feels "her love and sorrow,quot; at this difficult time. She said that she and her family "struggle with what we could have done to save him," but find solace in the fact that he "is painless now."
"I will sing again, soon. It has always cured me," his statement ended.
Her followers learned of Beckett's death when it was shared via Melissa's Twitter that she would no longer participate in the Concerts from Home show. At the time, no cause of death was revealed.
Melissa raised Beckett and her older sister, Exterior wall Cowboywith your ex Julie Cypher, from whom they parted in 2000. The couple welcomed the children through artificial insemination, something the singer has openly discussed. He previously shared, "It doesn't matter what equation gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn't matter at all. It's the link between you and the child."
Julie Cypher has not spoken of his death, while David Crosby, Beckett's biological father, retweeted an article about Beckett's death. Melissa previously said that David "had no parental duty,quot;, but on his Twitter David claim (is this is not true."
