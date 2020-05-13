Meghan Markle "Americanized,quot; Prince Harry Says London Ladies Alum Julie Montagu

Former London ladies Star Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, knows what it is to be an American within the British aristocracy. The Indiana native, who is married to the Earl of Sandwich's son, has a unique opinion when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as royalty, and she fully supports the couple as they try to start. . A new life in America with her one-year-old son, Archie Harrison.

Montagu is the host of the new Smithsonian Channel series An American Aristocrat's Guide to Large Propertiesand she told him recently People Magazine that Markle has "slightly Americanized,quot; Prince Harry since Megxit, and she loves it. However, he did not expect the couple to move to the United States so quickly.

"I actually thought they were going to stay in Canada, just because I thought it would be more peaceful for them," Montagu explained. "I thought it was a good transition country, a good compromise."

Montagu, who is married to Luke Timothy Charles Montagu, Viscount Hinchingbrooke, son of the 11th Earl of Sandwich, says that living anywhere offers more privacy than being a member of the British royal family, including living in Los Angeles near Hollywood and the paparazzi. .

She understands why Markle wants to be around her mother, Doria Ragland, in Los Angeles. And he also believes the couple is doing everything possible to avoid being the center of attention, despite appearing in the recent headlines of their new Archewell foundation and moving to the United States amid a pandemic.

Montagu believes that Harry and Meghan are doing their best to "stay off the radar,quot;, and he doesn't think they want to be on the news.

"They want their projects and the charitable foundations they support to be in the news, but they themselves don't want to be in the news," Montagu explained.

The mother of four is also not convinced that Prince Harry lacks real life. She says she could miss parts of him, but believes that Harry always wanted to "escape,quot; from the royal family.

Now that the dust has settled with their movement and they have abandoned their RHS titles, they are now ready to be normal. I think they will keep their (new) house very, very private when it comes to photos, "says the former Bravo star.

An American Aristocrat's Guide to Large Properties premieres Sunday, May 17 on the Smithsonian Channel.



