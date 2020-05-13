Meet the new "Astrovan,quot; for Crew Dragon: a Tesla Model X

%MINIFYHTMLfc1405d821fb625e6dfd0ae04a33c11915%

Meet the new Astrovan, with Launch Complex 39A in the background.

We have the "meatball,quot; logo. Jim Bridenstine / NASA

And the "worm,quot;. Jim Bridenstine / NASA

Astronauts can comfortably fit inside. Jim Bridenstine / NASA %MINIFYHTMLfc1405d821fb625e6dfd0ae04a33c11916%

With just two weeks to go until the highly anticipated launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday, NASA revealed that astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will travel to the launch pad in a sleek Tesla Model X.

"Here are some @Tesla news everyone should love, "NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted. "Look at the Model X it will carry @StroBehnken and @Astro_Doug to the launch pad for the Demo-2 mission! "

For nearly three decades, NASA astronauts traveled in the iconic Astrovan. From 1984 until the end of the shuttle program in 2011, crews flying aboard that vehicle would adapt inside a facility at Kennedy Space Center and then make the nine-mile trip to the launch pad in an Airstream Excella RV modified.

But as Bob Dylan sang, times are changing, and SpaceX has provided a ride on a detailed Model X with NASA's "meatball,quot; and "worm,quot; logos. In Up News Info's review of the Model X, we described the vehicle's legroom for front and rear passengers as "particularly roomy, especially with the completely flat floor made possible by the massive battery pack and without the need for a train tunnel drive running through the center axle of the vehicle. "

Lest anyone worry about Hurley and Behnken squeezing inside the Model X, one source said it "absolutely,quot; can fit with plenty of room to spare and has already done so multiple times.

Teslas and Astrovans

SpaceX founder Elon Musk also owns Tesla, of course, and this is not the first time that rockets and cars have been mixed. At the SpaceX rocket factory in California, as well as its facilities in Florida and Texas, there are small fleets of vehicles used to move people. Musk also launched his own Tesla into space on the inadvertent flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket in 2018. Therefore, this new mode of astronaut transport is probably not a surprise.

Both SpaceX and Boeing are building spaceships to bring astronauts into space for NASA under the agency's commercial crew program. Although Boeing is unlikely to launch humans for another year on its Starliner spacecraft, the company revealed last October that it will opt for a slightly more traditional astronaut transport to the platform.

For this purpose, Boeing will use what it has called "Astrovan II,quot;, built on a modified Airstream Atlas Touring Coach, which begins operating as a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van chassis.

Up News Info car writer Jonathan Gitlin was not impressed by Boeing's announcement. "For a relatively short trip like that, wouldn't it have been nice if I had abandoned the internal combustion engine for a bunch of batteries and some electric motors?" he wrote. "But really, my main problem is aesthetics because the original Astrovan, like most polished and shiny Airstream trailers, looked so cool. And Astrovan II looks like a van."

Musk appears to have granted Gitlin his wish regarding electric motors.

Listing image by Jim Bridenstine / NASA