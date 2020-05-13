Meek Mill Gets Daddy's Duty at Newborn Son's First Look

Instagram

Rapper & # 39; Tupac Back & # 39; She shares a clip of a hand, which probably belongs to her, holding a bottle of milk to feed the baby, a week after welcoming her first child along with Milan Harris.

meek mill He is embracing parenthood after welcoming his son with girlfriend Milan Harris. A week after the baby was born, the 33-year-old rapper shared a first glimpse of his newborn son as he offered to take a look at his father.

The Philadelphia-born star posted on Instagram Stories a Boomerang video showing a hand, which probably belongs to her, holding a bottle of milk to feed the little baby. The baby's face, however, was cut out from the footage, which is still a mystery to its fans.

Meek Mill shares the first vision of her newborn son.

Meek's girlfriend Milan gave birth to their first child together on Wednesday May 6, which was his 33rd birthday. Rejoicing at the baby's arrival, she shared the news on Twitter at the time: "Milano left me a king on my birthday! #Thebestgift. " He, however, did not share details of the baby.

Meanwhile, Milan spoke about the joy of becoming a mother in an Instagram post on Monday, May 11. Sharing old photos from when I was 18 weeks pregnant, the fashion entrepreneur wrote in the long title: "I still can't believe I'm a mother … wow. This has been one of my biggest dreams since I was a little girl. I always wanted Being a mother. I used to play with dolls until I was about 14 years old. And I use wanting 7 children (no longer lol) ".

"But I thank God for making my dream come true and blessing me with my sweet baby. I just love him so much, the feeling is really inexplicable," she continued, before wishing a "Happy Mother's Day to all amazing mothers." there. "She added:" I have a new respect for mothers … this is not as easy as it sounds. And for anyone who loses their mother, my thoughts and prayers are with you today. "

A day later, Milan confided to his followers about the struggle of a breastfeeding mother. "Check your friends who are breastfeeding … we are not well," she posted, adding the hashtag "Newmom".