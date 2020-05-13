Medieval arrows caused wounds similar to bullet wounds, study finds

The English Longbow was a powerful medieval weapon said to be capable of piercing an opponent's armor and may have been a deciding factor in several key military victories, most notably the Battle of Agincourt. A recent article published in the Antiquaries Journal by a team of archaeologists from the University of Exeter in the UK yielded evidence that longbow arrows created wounds similar to modern gunshots and were able to penetrate through long bones. .

Historians continue to debate how effective the longbow was in battle. Numerous replica recreation experiments have been conducted, but no longbows have survived from the medieval period, although many sixteenth-century specimens were recovered from the shipwreck of the Mary Rose. Oliver Creighton of the University of Exeter, who led the latest study, and his co-authors argue that such experiments are typically performed in shorter ranges, so the arrows are not completely stable and rotate in flight. This, in turn, would affect the types of injuries sustained by the combatants. He and his team believe that their analysis shows the importance of osteological evidence to help resolve such debates.

It is relatively rare to find direct evidence of violent trauma from weapons to bone remains in medieval cemeteries, with the exception of mass burials from known historical battles. The best-known sites are associated with the Battle of Visby of 1361 in Gotland, Sweden, and the Battle of Towton of 1461 in North Yorkshire, England. According to the authors, data from these sites have yielded useful information about "the realities of medieval warfare: how people fought and were killed, what weapons were used and what type of injuries they caused, and what armor (if any) was used,quot; . Evidence of trauma specifically caused by arrowheads is even rarer.

The current study examined 22 bone fragments and three teeth, all with clear signs of trauma. All were collected during the excavation of the cemetery of a Dominican medieval convent in Exeter from 1997 to 2007, to prepare for the construction of the Princesshay business district. Established in 1232 and officially consecrated in 1259, the convent's cemeteries likely included wealthy, high-status laymen, according to the authors.

A particular excavation site (EPH06 8849), in the north aisle of the convent nave, contained many disarticulated bones (as opposed to complete skeletons). These were mainly skull bones, lower limbs, upper limbs, and hands, from different time periods, indicating the so-called "cutting,quot; of posterior graves, a common practice in medieval cemeteries.

One of the 22 bone fragment samples was a skull with a puncture wound over the right eye and an exit wound in the back of the head. The authors assume that the arrow probably rotated clockwise when it struck, depending on the associated chipping and fracture. Medieval arrows were fired, which turned the projectile to make it more precise and stable during flight. But this may be the first evidence that the arrow was deliberately fired to rotate clockwise.

"Remarkably, gun manufacturers have historically shot barrels to make bullets rotate in the same direction, clockwise," the authors wrote. There is also evidence that the shaft of the arrow lodged in the skull and was pushed back by the front of the head, creating even more fractures in the skull.

Head injury: a right angle puncture on the right eye of the skull. Oliver Creighton / University of Exeter

Cranial injury: detail of the chamfer inside the cranial puncture wound. Oliver Creighton / University of Exeter %MINIFYHTML579ebff9c424b9fd6446cb499b800d6c16%

Right tibial injury: puncture wound and fracture of the tibia that affects the medial aspect. Oliver Creighton / University of Exeter

Composite illustration of traumatic injury to individual (s). O. Creighton et al.

Typology of medieval military arrowheads. O. Creighton et al.

Location map showing the site of the Dominican convent of Exeter and the key features of the medieval city. O. Creighton et al.

The authors suggest that the arrow in question was a type of square or diamond "body,quot;, a common military weapon. Such arrowheads can sometimes be confused with crossbow bolt heads, but in this case, the authors have determined that the penetration points are not large enough for the trauma to have been caused by a crossbow. "The fact that the arrowheads were military tips suggests that the set is likely to contain at least one battle victim, or at least one victim of a field accident or murder perpetrated by an individual with access to military-style equipment "the authors wrote.

There was another puncture wound near the top of a right tibia, suggesting that an arrow pierced the calf flesh from behind and lodged in the bone. And one of the femurs showed signs of trauma "consistent with the impact of an arrow," although the authors acknowledge that a similar injury could come from some kind of "blade attachment."

The three samples mentioned above may even come from the same victim. "One scenario is that (the fatal injury to the skull) occurred first and that the injuries to the tibia and femur occurred later, when the individual was dead or dying and face down," the authors wrote. "Although this may only be a matter of speculation, this would likely explain entry angles that would otherwise be out of place, which are difficult to explain if the individual was standing." Alternatively, the individual could have been "mounted on a horse or standing in an elevated position, or in an elevated structure."

"These results have profound implications for our understanding of the power of the medieval longbow; for how we recognize arrow trauma in the archaeological record; and where the battle victims were buried," Creighton told Medievalists.net. "In the medieval world, death caused by an arrow in the eye or face could have special meaning. Clerical writers sometimes viewed injury as a divinely ordained punishment, with the & # 39; arrow in the eye & # 39; which may or may not have been sustained by King Harold II on the Hastings battlefield in 1066, the most famous case in question. Our study emphasizes the horrible reality of such injury. "

DOI: Antiquaries Journal, 2020. 10.1017 / S0003581520000116 (About DOIs).