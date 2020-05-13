Matthew McConaughey calls for unity in the battle against COVID-19, says it is not a political problem

Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey calls for unity among Americans, as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government's response to the virus, continues to divide citizens along political lines.

McConaughey appeared on Fox News on Tuesday. " Special report with Bret Baier to talk about how the new coronavirus and government blockades have transformed from a public health emergency to a heated political debate.

"I could feel that this united purpose that we all have as Americans to defeat this enemy and this virus, that purpose was hijacked by partisan politics," McConaughey said. "The narrative turned, if you want to go to work, you are on the far right. If you don't go to work, you want to stay home, you are on the far left.

McConaughey noted that "even the use of the mask is being politicized," so the narrative now appears to be that if you wear a mask you are liberal, and if you do not wear a mask you are conservative. The actor says this is simply not true.

Now McConaughey says Americans are fighting "two wars,quot; because the virus has divided people based on politics. He believes that people are fighting a war with each other, and the other fight is with the virus.

the Interstellar Star says that if we focus on fighting the virus, we will overcome it. He explained that we have to remind ourselves that it is not about politics, it is about people. At this time, McConaughey believes that we have to take care of each other and that we have a "collective purpose."

@McConaughey went from the sexiest living man to the most sensible living man # COVID-19 #PPE https://t.co/rQdBMXAIHX – Ravi Parikh, MD MPH (@RaviParikhMD) May 13, 2020

McConaughey compared the fight against COVID-19 to World War II. He noted that that crisis came to us, and the Americans were united in that purpose. But now, the "human factor,quot; has begun to divide and two tribes are fighting each other in partisan politics.

Matthew McConaughey says that we don't need partisan politics right now, and instead we need a collection. He described it as a "tug-of-war of the virus,quot; and added that "we need all hands on the rope."

The actor also noted that practicing social distancing and wearing masks are just temporary band-aids to help science "catch up."

McConaughey's Just Keep Livin Foundation has released a new PSA with the same message of unity that urges Americans to abandon partisan politics so that we can beat COVID-19.



