Matt Painter on Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern transferring from Purdue: & # 39; Transfers are not redacted & # 39;

Purdue's coach Matt Painter made several one-time remarks on the recent transfers from Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern on Wednesday, questioning not only his loyalty to the program, but also his work ethic.

Haarms, considered one of the best players available on the transfer portal, got engaged to BYU on April 23. Eastern entered the portal on Tuesday. Painter, who appeared on Dan Dakich's radio show, was particularly critical of Eastern, who leaves Purdue without obtaining his title.

"We have a lot of good things in Purdue, and it's the loss (of Eastern)," Painter told Dakich. "When you walk out the door and turn your back on it, you're not clearly thinking about the big picture and what Purdue can do for you."

Haarms and Eastern combined to start 102 games in three seasons from 2017 to 2020, though their statistics do not suggest they were major contributors: Haarms (7-3) averaged 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for his career; Eastern (6-7) averaged 5.1 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Haarms in particular is an interesting case, as it was evident towards the end of the 2019-20 season that sophomore 6-9 Trevion Williams (11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds) would significantly consume his minutes if he stayed. In that regard, Painter seemed to criticize both Haarms and Eastern for not keeping things on Purdue, despite their lack of success.

"You may have gotten your Purdue title, but you're not a Boilermaker if you walk out the door at the end and say, 'Hey, I want to do the league.' Well, guys who make the league work hard like Carsen Edwards and Caleb Swanigan, "Painter said." I didn't see him. Did he work hard in practice? Of course. Did he work hard in games? Of course. Was he a good player for us? Yes. You carry and rank it against the guys I just mentioned, where would you rank it? Then Trevion Williams defeated him and if he wants to move on then that is his choice.

"I do not intend to hurt anyone's feelings, because I like the boys who have abandoned my program. I like both. But the transfers are not written, more or less. It is a very, very small percentage. What I see more than anything is embrace problems and embrace adversity and fight it. Don't run from it. When you run from it and your work ethic is not at a high level, high as a Carsen Edwards or Caleb Swanigan … that's the only thing it won't change. "

Painter also mentioned that he has heard criticism leveled at him and his show, which stems from letting two high-profile players drop out of the show (Eastern was the 69th player in the nation in the class of 2017, by 247 Sports). He denied any notion that his transfers suggest that there is something wrong with his program.

"What's happening at Purdue? Nothing is happening at Purdue. For me, it's all about competition," said Painter. "Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman came out red last year and I really like them. Ethan Morton is the best passer I've ever recruited. Jaden Ivey, he's really good."

"I like where we are and I like what we are doing."

Even without Haarms and Eastern, it would seem.