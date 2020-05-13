Matt Damon's oldest daughter has recovered from the coronavirus

Coronavirus is affecting families around the world, including Matt Damon& # 39; s.

%MINIFYHTML671164a39918dfc8aaa172597da73c1b15%

As the pandemic continues, the Oscar winner and father of four recently revealed to his stepdaughter, Alexia Barroso, contracted the virus and has since recovered. In an interview on Dublin's SPIN 1038 Fully Charged, the actor shared that Alexia goes to college in New York City and had coronavirus "very early,quot; along with her roommates. Fortunately, the student "got over it well."

Meanwhile, Damon has distanced himself socially in Ireland with his wife, Luciana BarrosoAnd her three younger daughters. The couple are parents of Isabella13 Gia11 and Stella, 9, as well as Alexia, whom Luciana received with her ex-husband.

As the actor explained in the interview, he had traveled to Ireland with his wife and children to continue filming a movie after working in France, but just when they arrived in the country in March, filming closed and the country was soon launched. . emergency shutdown.