Matt Damon's daughter caught coronavirus in college

According to her famous father, Alexia, 21, and her roommates contracted the killer virus in New York at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt DamonThe 21-year-old daughter, Alexia, contracted the coronavirus "very early" while at university in New York.

The 49-year-old actor made the admission during an interview with Graham and Nathan on Irish Spin 1038 "Fully charged"Breakfast show, as he reflected on passing the confinement away from his home country while filming in Ireland at the time the travel ban was introduced.

Insisting that Alexia "got over it well," Matt added that the health crisis is more worrisome for older people, such as his mother and his wife, Luciana's mother.

"Our oldest daughter is in college, she's in New York. She had Covid very early, along with her roommates, and she got over it well. But everyone's fine. For Lucy's mother and my mother, it's scary for that generation. … "he reflected. "I think we all have the message now, everyone is doing isolation and social distancing and handwashing and everything we can to mitigate this, but it is terrifying, certainly for our parents."

Matt and Luciana are currently in the Dalkey suburb of Dublin along with their younger daughters Isabella, 13, Gia, 11, and Stella, nine.

But spending time in a quiet place is not a chore, as "The Martian"star burst from his temporary home" is incredible. This is one of the most beautiful places I have ever been to. It feels a bit like a fairy tale here. Bond lives there Enya lives over there. "