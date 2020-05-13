Matt Damon talks about his Irish running of the bull in a radio interview

Matt Damon has broken his silence about getting out of the coronavirus lockup in an Irish seaside town, heading to a Dublin radio station about his new friend FaceTime (Bono) and what he was carrying in a SuperValu bag (beach towels) when It was seen by locals.
Wearing a baseball cap and a beard, Mr. Damon, 49, told Graham O & # 39; Toole and Nathan O & # 39; Reilly of Spin 1038 radio on Wednesday about his life in Dalkey, southeast of Dublin, where it has become a family presence since its arrival. there in March with his wife and three younger daughters.
Radio broadcasters had been pleading on the air for Mr. Damon to accept an interview, and surprised them by calling their show. Mr. O & # 39; Reilly, who had led the attack, could hardly contain himself.
"Look, Matt, I honestly feel like I'm about to throw up," he said, adding, "This was a long journey trying to track you down."
Mr. Damon said that he had been listening to the duo in their car.
"Every time I've been in the car, I've been hearing the number and it never appears again," Damon told the hosts.
Mr. Damon came to Dalkey in mid-March to shoot scenes from "The Last Duel, "a medieval drama directed by Ridley Scott." More or less just when we got to Ireland, the movie closed, "he said.
Dalkey residents have become fiercely protective of Mr. Damon, a phenomenon about which the hosts asked him.
"The Dalkey people have protected him as a glorious gem," said O & # 39; Reilly, by adhering to joining and being quickly kicked out of a Dalkey group on Facebook to learn more about Mr. Damon's whereabouts.
"I laughed so hard when I heard that," Damon said. "It was then that I realized how good this place was and how protective everyone is here. I had no idea that this was all happening behind the scenes."
Mr. O & # 39; Toole noted that "a New York Times reporter also tried to infiltrate Dalkey," and that residents "said," No way. We are not giving you information about our precious possession, Matt Damon. "
When asked if he had dated Bono, a Dalkey resident, Damon said he had contacted the U2 leader on FaceTime.
"He said to me last week, 'You know there is a local radio station that is looking for you,'" Mr. Damon recalled with a smile. “I thought, I really could really track those guys, I could call that show. It's been too long. "
Damon also revealed that his oldest daughter, Alexia (Mrs. Barroso's daughter from a previous relationship), a college student in New York City, had Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic. He said she "got over it well."
Due to the coronavirus, the hosts naturally turned to the theme of "Contagion," Mr. Damon's 2011 film about the spread of a deadly virus and the rush to find a cure.
"Anyone who says they can't predict this, just watch,quot; Contagion, "Damon said." Ten years ago, we made a movie just by talking to experts and asking what this would look like and what kinds of things would happen. All of this is tragic and sad. "
Mr. Damon answered a question about whether he would buy "a shameless little vacation home in Dalkey,quot; by saying that he planned to return to finish the filmed abortion.
"Who knows what the world will be like," he said. However, this would not be a bad place to end. I mean, we really love it. "