Matt Damon is not surprised by the COVID-19 pandemic: the contagion of the film prepared him for it

Matt Damon is not shocked by the coronavirus pandemic at all, and it turns out a big part of the reason is because he mentally prepared himself during the filming of Contagion, starring himself, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, and Kate Winslet.

During a conversation with SPIN 1038 Fully charged, Matt Damon stated that it was not wise to suggest that one could not have predicted a global pandemic like COVID-19. He claimed that all one has to do is look back on the film, Contagion.

Damon said he spoke to experts on the set of the film and many of them discussed what would happen today. Bourne's identity The actor, whose stepdaughter recently contracted COVID-19, claims he has been talking to Scott Z. Burns since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Scott Burns was the writer of Contagion. This would not be the first time the movie has been mentioned since the pandemic began. Gwyneth Paltrow, when flying to Europe before Paris Fashion Week in February, said she already saw a virus developing in Contagion.

Paltrow joked that she had "been in this movie,quot; before while posting a photo of herself wearing a mask. Fans of the actress know that she played Patient Zero in the movie.

In case you missed the 2011 movie, the Paltrow character gets the virus after shaking hands with the chef who handled a slaughtered pig that came in contact with an infected bat. As previously reported, COVID-19 began to appear in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

It is rumored to have originated in a wet marketplace to sell wildlife to humans for food. So far, Wuhan has been at the center of the virus controversy, and many speculate that COVID-19 could have been created in a government laboratory.

These rumors are, of course, unsubstantiated and above all speculation. No matter, Contagion It was a poignant take on the potential of a pandemic and the speed and ease with which a virus would take over the world and cause widespread panic and economic distress.



