Matr The Matrix 4 ’hoping it will return to production in early July – Up News Info

Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Matrix 4 is looking to return to production in Berlin, Germany in early July.

This as news came tonight that the cast has signed eight-week extensions to keep the actors on hold until July 6, Up News Info confirmed.

Production started in February in the fourth sequence directed by Lana Wachowski that brings back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The film was being shot in Berlin before production stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the countries returning to filming soon, Up News Info exclusively reported that it can count on New Zealand and Poland. We also hear that Australia and Germany will be back soon as well.