At one point during tonight's episode of The masked singer, Nicole Scherzinger he joked that there were 47 contestants this season.

If no one had corrected it, we would be perfectly prepared to accept that as the truth. It seems that this season never ended, and the contestants kept coming. Actually there were only 18, but still. It felt like a lot, and finally, we're almost at the end.

The revelation of the Rhino in tonight's episode means we only have three more masked singers: Turtle, Frog, and Night Angel. We're pretty sure we know who the bottom three are and the judges are with us on two of them, but that could mean something right now.

Tonight we were all surprised that Ken was wild Tip reference turned out to be true. The rhino was Barry Zito, musician and former MLB pitcher.