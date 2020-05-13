Mary-Kate Olsen is divorcing Olivier Sarkozy after 5 years of marriage

Andrew H. Walker / WWD / REX / Shutterstock
Mary-Kate Olsen husband is getting divorced Olivier Sarkozy after six years of marriage.
Multiple media reports that the former actress is trying to end her marriage to the French banker through an emergency order. He claims in court documents that he attempted to file for divorce on April 17, but was unable to do so due to the ongoing pandemic. It also requests that your prenuptial agreement be enforced.
Mary-Kate reveals that she wants the divorce to be filed sooner rather than later because she claims Olivier is trying to kick her out of the New York apartment. She alleges that she terminated her lease without her knowledge and that the only way to prevent Olivier from disposing of his belongings is to file for divorce.
His request for an emergency order marks the end of his nearly eight-year romance with French. The star began dating Olivier in the spring of 2012, just two years after he divorced his wife. Charlotte Bernard.
Three years later they were married in an intimate ceremony in Manhattan, surrounded by only 50 of their closest family and friends. According to Page sixThe newlyweds were offered "bowls and bowls full of cigarettes, and they all smoked all night."
It's unclear what caused the couple's abrupt separation, but a source previously shared that Mary-Kate and Olivier have very different perspectives on life. "Mary-Kate is only 27 but looks much younger," said a Sarkozy source. "She is clearly very excited about the possibility of marrying a very successful and well-educated man, but life is not always so simple. She already has children and is very happy with her state of life."
Although the Olsen twins are fiercely private, Mary-Kate and her husband, who is 17 years her senior, often went out to attend the New York Knicks games. Plus, they'd enjoy double dating with Ashley and her boyfriend.
In one of their most recent sightings together, Olivier and his teenage daughter Margot joined Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for his 33rd birthday celebrations. For dinner, Mary-Kate and Ashley wore tiaras, a surprising choice of accessories for designers at The Row.
ME! The news has reached the representatives for comment.
