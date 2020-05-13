Mary-Kate Olsen is divorcing Olivier Sarkozy after 5 years of marriage

Mary-Kate Olsen husband is getting divorced Olivier Sarkozy after six years of marriage.

Multiple media reports that the former actress is trying to end her marriage to the French banker through an emergency order. He claims in court documents that he attempted to file for divorce on April 17, but was unable to do so due to the ongoing pandemic. It also requests that your prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Mary-Kate reveals that she wants the divorce to be filed sooner rather than later because she claims Olivier is trying to kick her out of the New York apartment. She alleges that she terminated her lease without her knowledge and that the only way to prevent Olivier from disposing of his belongings is to file for divorce.

His request for an emergency order marks the end of his nearly eight-year romance with French. The star began dating Olivier in the spring of 2012, just two years after he divorced his wife. Charlotte Bernard.