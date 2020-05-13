Mary-Kate Olsen files for divorce, her husband forces her to leave home

WENN

The former star girl-turned-fashion designer separated from Pierre Olivier Sarkozy and claims she was kicked out of her shared residence in New York.

Mary-Kate Olsen and her banker husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy They are divorcing after five years of marriage and he is allegedly forcing her to leave the New York City house they share.

The 33-year-old actress-turned-fashion mogul, who married Sarkozy in 2015, filed for divorce last month, April 2020, revealing: "The relationship has been hopelessly broken," according to the New York Post, but was informed. city ​​courts were not accepting such cases at the time due to limited resources due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now she is asking the court to allow her to file an emergency divorce petition alleging, "My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence … without my consent."

Mary-Kate adds: "This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City while on hiatus due to COVID-19 … I am petrified that My husband is trying to deprive me of the house we have lived in and if he succeeds, not only will I lose my house but I will also risk losing my personal property. "

Olsen also claims that he cannot search for another apartment "let alone retrieve my separate belongings."