Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Split: relive their love story

This was a celebrity breakup that no one saw coming.

On Wednesday, various media reported that Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband Olivier Sarkozy They are quitting smoking.

It seems that the 33-year-old actress is the one seeking divorce, after five years of marriage to the French banker.

As some fans will remember, the two were married in November 2015 and had been dating since spring 2012.

Considering that co-designer Elizabeth & James and the 50-year-old man have been notoriously private about their romance, the duo have yet to publicly address their breakup.

Various media reported that Mary-Kate filed for divorce and is seeking an emergency order. According to court documents obtained by other publications, the fashion magnate attempted to file for divorce on April 17, but was unable to do so due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, she asks the courts to honor her and Olivier's prenuptial agreement.