Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Split: relive their love story

This was a celebrity breakup that no one saw coming.
On Wednesday, various media reported that Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband Olivier Sarkozy They are quitting smoking.
It seems that the 33-year-old actress is the one seeking divorce, after five years of marriage to the French banker.
As some fans will remember, the two were married in November 2015 and had been dating since spring 2012.
Considering that co-designer Elizabeth & James and the 50-year-old man have been notoriously private about their romance, the duo have yet to publicly address their breakup.
Various media reported that Mary-Kate filed for divorce and is seeking an emergency order. According to court documents obtained by other publications, the fashion magnate attempted to file for divorce on April 17, but was unable to do so due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, she asks the courts to honor her and Olivier's prenuptial agreement.
According to various media, the former actress wants to divorce as soon as possible. Mary-Kate claims that the French banker is trying to kick her out of her shared apartment in New York City.
She alleges that he terminated his lease without her knowledge, and feels that divorce is the only way to prevent Olivier from disposing of his belongings.
However, there was a time when the two were deeply in love and fell in love with each other. Take a look at their perfect relationship in our gallery below!
To the races
The fashion magnate and the French banker attend the Longines Global Champions Tour in Madrid, Spain.
Candid shots
Mary-Kate and Olivier enjoy a fun night at the South American Grand Prix in New York City.
Sneaking into kisses
The couple kiss in the 2013 Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks playoff game.
All dressed
An elegant affair! The duo attends the annual Take Home a Nude auction and dinner in 2017.
I play in
The dynamic duo enjoy basketball in the San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks game in March 2015.
All smiles
Slam dunk! The couple get comfortable as they watch the New York Knicks play against the Brooklyn Nets in November 2016.
Funny birthday
Co-designer Elizabeth & James celebrates her and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen& # 39; the birthday of. The French banker is next to his wife.
Camera ready
The two enjoy a date night at the launch of the Minnie Muse collection in New York City.
Night with friends
The couple dons their best outfit to hang out with friends at the 2015 Tribeca Ball at the New York Academy of Art.
Puppy love
The couple looks in love, as they pose for the camera.
Wrapped
The fashion designer remains wrapped around her man's arms in the Diane von Furstenberg party for Bob Colacello.
Kisses
Packing on the PDA! The two attend the Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks game in 2013. They close their lips multiple times during the game.
Strike a pose
The couple goes out and attends the Take Art a Nude Art auction and party in 2015.
Love letters
The two engagement rumors cause the two to share a passionate kiss in New York City.
Slam dunk
The duo enjoy a fun date at the basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.
Snuggles and scoring
The romance between the former actress and the French banker draws attention, while attending a sporting event.
And one … More kiss
The two lovebirds are seen sharing a sweet moment together as they attend the New York Knicks game.
Fresh air
The couple bundles up and stays warm during their afternoon outing in New York City.
Secrets don't make friends
The 50-year-old man shares a secret with his wife in the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks game.
Health
Drinks + basketball = a good time.
Kiss Kiss
Nothing like receiving kisses on the forehead to brighten the mood.
Indiscreet camera
The two pose and smile in front of the cameras while attending a sporting event together.
ME! The news has reached their representatives for comment.
