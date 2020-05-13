Mary-Kate Olsen and her much older husband Olivier Sarkozy Divorce after 5 years

The relationship between Mary-Kate Olsen and Pierre Olivier Sarkozy has officially ended, and appears to have dramatically deteriorated. Page six of the New York Post collected court documents alleging that Mary-Kate is being kicked out of her New York City apartment amid a pandemic.

Court documents say Mary-Kate is not happy with the way she was treated in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the biggest economic recession since the Great Depression. Her marriage collapse started in earnest last month.

Mary-Kate Olsen signed a divorce summons and complaint notice on April 17 and claimed it was "clear,quot; that her marriage was over. She claimed that their relationship was irreparable, however, at the time, the New York Supreme Court was not accepting separation requests.

Mary-Kate, who married Sarkozy, 50, in 2015, asked the court to allow her to file an emergency divorce petition, claiming that her husband terminated the lease on her Big Apple apartment without her Excuse me.

Mary-Kate added in court documents that her husband expects her to move on May 18, 2020, at a time when the city is closed for COVID-19. Additionally, Mary-Kate says she contacted her husband's attorney and asked him to stay beyond May 30.

In her introductions, Mary-Kate says that she is afraid of her situation right now because she may lose not only her home but also much of her personal property. To add insult to injury, Mary-Kate cannot find another place to live due to the closure of the entire city.

The announcement of the dissolution of their marriage has come as no surprise to many social media users, who, from the start, expressed outrage at the age gap between them. Three years ago, in 2017, Brandon Fitch reported that Mary-Kate and Sarkozy confirmed their secret marriage that occurred two years earlier.

Sarkozy is the half-brother of the French President, Nicolas Sarkozy. Mary-Kate and Pierre have been seeing each other since 2012. For the past 8 years, both sides have kept their romance a secret.



