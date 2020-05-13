Mary-Kate Olsen and her French banker husband are getting divorced

Another couple bites the dust while in quarantine.
It seems that each week of the pandemic a new couple announces their separation. The breakup of the day is Mary-Kate Olsen and her French banker husband, Olivier Sarkozy.
The couple had been together since 2012 and married in 2015.
According to TMZ, Mary-Kate attempted to file for divorce last month, but was unable to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it gets even more messy. TMZ also claims to have obtained documents showing that Olivier set May 18 as the deadline for Mary-Kate to get everything out of her New York City apartment.
Mary-Kate is allegedly trying to extend it to May 30 due to established quarantine guidelines in the city, so she now has to file for divorce. With a petition for divorce, Olivier has no reason to dispose of his property.
It seems like yesterday when Mary-Kate and Olivier were engaging in a weird PDA and chain-smoking non-stop.
Well I hope everything goes well for Mary-Kate!
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!