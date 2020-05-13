Mark Cuban wants & # 39; White House protocol & # 39; for testing before reopening Mavs facilities

Mark Cuban will only reopen the Mavericks' facility when its players can be evaluated as often as White House officials.

The NBA was dramatically suspended on March 11 when Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus.

At the time, the Mavericks were playing against the Nuggets, and Cuban learned of the suspension while sitting on the court during the game, with his stunned reaction that went viral.

The NBA is now considering plans to restart the 2019-20 regular season, which was nearing its conclusion. A report released Tuesday by The Associated Press suggested that players overwhelmingly want to return if they can do so safely.

The NBA has allowed the practice facilities to reopen, provided they operate in states that have relaxed decisions to stay home, but Cuban has insisted that the Mavs' complex remain closed regardless of directives from Texas officials.

To reopen it, the Dallas owner wants his players to have access to the level of proof that President Donald Trump and his top advisers have.

"I will use White House protocol," Cuban told The Athletic.

"The way the White House protects the President and Vice President (Mike Pence) is the way I want to protect our players and employees, you know?" We will only try to copy what they do to know when the time is right. As of now, from what we know, from what we've been informed, they're testing everyone anyway. And they test their best people on a daily basis.

"And so they have access to the best science, the best information, and it makes sense to me that we just copy them."

When asked if he was optimistic if such tests would be available "in one month, two months," Cuban added: "Yes, absolutely.

"I only trust American exceptionalism, entrepreneurship and capitalism. You know, we will discover a path because we have to."