Maple Leafs' Kyle Clifford says his teammates are "hungry,quot; and want the Stanley Cup for "bad city of Toronto,quot;

It's been two months since the NHL halted the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there has been a wide range of opinions: whether it resumes, how it would resume, what the playoffs would be like and where the games would be played.

For now, everything is still in the air. The NHL has reportedly come up with a possible playoff format of 20 or 24 teams as it seems increasingly unlikely that the regular season will be completed. Regardless of how it's done, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford remains adamant that a Stanley Cup champion should be crowned in 2020.

"It will be a different format. I think there is no question about it," the two-time Stanley Cup champion with the LA Kings said in a call to reporters on Wednesday. "But, you know, it is the biggest feeling, apart from having your children born. It is definitely the best experience in my life and I have been lucky to win two. I think it only makes you hungrier to win another one."

"I know, talking to the guys on our team, we have a young team and you know they are hungry, they want it, they want it for the city of Toronto. It's been 50 years since they won and I don't think it's a bigger feeling and then take him down those streets in Toronto for a parade. "

Clifford, who was traded to Toronto on February 6, is looking to help the Leafs through the first round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2003-04 season. It will have reinforcements as the Atlantic Division squad in third place could be the healthiest all season. Defender Jake Muzzin and forward Ilya Mikheyev are expected to return to the lineup.

"We look at our group and we like our opportunities," he said from Muskoka, Ontario. "We know it will not be easy, but at the same time there is an exciting group here and I think we just want to play again and obviously do it safely. But I think the team is eager to do it." playing again and the fans are hungry for us to play again. "

Since the pause, the NHL and NHLPA joined together and formed a Return to Play Committee. The group, which includes John Tavares of the Leafs, keeps the union informed of the latest updates.

"There are still a lot of unknowns out there and I think they are trying to be better prepared for when we have the green light to start and what is the best way to do it to maintain the integrity of the Stanley Cup," Clifford mentioned, adding that he would like his Family would attend if I drank from the Stanley Cup one more time.

"I only talk to the guys on our team and there is a huge appetite to play regardless of the circumstances."

As time progresses towards the chances of tying them up again, Clifford believes the biggest challenge is making sure players have enough time to get back into hockey form and prevent injury after this prolonged period of skating. The 2019-20 season is also Clifford's final year under contract as he is an unrestricted free agent pending after the season.

"You know what, my job is to be ready for when we get the call to play and obviously it's a year of contract, last year of my contract, but that's not my focus," said Clifford. "My goal is to be ready to play and compete for a Stanley Cup when we play again and the rest will take care of itself."