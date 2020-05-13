Madonna undergoes regenerative treatment to heal knee injury

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Papa Don & # 39; t Preach & # 39; She makes the disclosure days after she offered some clarification on recent claims that she has tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus.

Up News Info –

Virgin She is undergoing regenerative treatment to repair a knee injury that forced her to cancel shows on her "Madame X" tour.

The 61-year-old pop star told fans that it is the process of replacing the lost cartilage that caused his extreme pain on the road in Europe late last year.

On Tuesday May 12th, sharing photos of herself in underwear on Instagram, the singer from "Papa Don & # 39; t Preach" wrote: "I'm finally going to get my regenerative treatment for my lost cartilage !! I would jump up and down if I could After 8 months of pain! Wish me luck (sic)! "

Madonna also recently claimed that she had battled the COVID-19 virus towards the end of the "Madame X" tour, explaining at the time that she thought she was suffering from a "very serious flu" and telling fans that she had tested positive for antibodies. related to the virus. killer virus, but you are no longer sick.

%MINIFYHTML9b9da7215c02f40f6ea74dd4ff558a7115%

<br />

"Just to set the record straight for people who would rather believe in sensational headlines than do their own research into the nature of this virus. I'm not currently sick," she wrote a week ago. "When you test positive for antibodies, it means you HAD the virus that I clearly did when I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris more than 7 weeks ago along with many other artists on my show, but at the time we all thought we had a very bad flu serious ".

<br />

The "Material Girl" singer was plagued with health problems and injuries on her last tour and had to scrap and postpone a series of dates.