Low-tech way to help some greedy patients: turn them around

In many ARDS patients, only a few of the airbags are collapsed, so while pressure supplied by a ventilator can open those airbags, too much pressure can over-inflate the airbags that are not collapsed, said the Dr. Hardin. Proning allows the fan pressure to be adjusted to a minimum, which means that the flattened air bags are re-inflated, but "there is no danger of over-inflating elsewhere," he said.