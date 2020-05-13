Low-tech way to help some greedy patients: turn them around

Hospitals across the country are filled with a curious sight these days: patients lying on their stomachs.
Patients almost always lie on their backs, a position that helps nurses care for them and allows them to look around if they are awake. But for many patients, the coronavirus crisis is literally changing the script.
Doctors discovered that the surprisingly low-tech concept, called pronation, can improve breathing in patients affected by respiratory distress, which is the hallmark of the virus. It is based on basic principles of physiology and gravity. Lying on the stomach helps open the airways in the lungs that have been compressed by the fluid and inflammation triggered by the coronavirus infection.
When patients are on their backs, "the heart is now sitting on top of the lungs and compressing it further," said Dr. Michelle Ng Gong, chief of the critical care and pulmonary medicine divisions at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the Montefiore Health System in the Bronx. "The rib cage cannot move in the usual way because it is now resting against the bed."
But, he said, "when you turn the patient over to the abdomen, now the back of the lungs can start to open up," allowing more airbags to work, he said.
Also, a larger part of the lungs is located in the back of the body than in the front, which means that patients with the stomach do not have to bear as much lung weight.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, pronation use had been used for some very ill ventilator patients, but not as frequently as is now being tested. This is in part because putting heavily sedated patients on their bellies is a labor-intensive maneuver, previously performed with medical teams of up to eight people who must carefully avoid dislodging a patient's breathing tube or IV.
With the coronavirus causing an avalanche of patients with malfunctioning of the lungs, hospitals have been using the maneuver not only for intubated and sedated patients, but also for non-intubated patients who have severe respiratory problems. At I.C.U.s, doctors ask patients to turn upside down in hopes that the position will prevent them from needing ventilators. In emergency rooms and on regular hospital floors, doctors try to take the stomach with some patients whose condition is not as severe, with the theory that it could help them recover faster.
Past experience has found that in ventilated patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS, a condition developed by many severely ill Covid-19 patients, prudence for many consecutive hours a day improves the medical outcome that matters most: survival.
"There is a lot of evidence that it actually lowers mortality, and there is not a lot that they really do," said Dr. C. Corey Hardin, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.
In many ARDS patients, only a few of the airbags are collapsed, so while pressure supplied by a ventilator can open those airbags, too much pressure can over-inflate the airbags that are not collapsed, said the Dr. Hardin. Proning allows the fan pressure to be adjusted to a minimum, which means that the flattened air bags are re-inflated, but "there is no danger of over-inflating elsewhere," he said.
A The 2013 study convinced many experts in the field of the benefits of pronating patients on ventilators. Patients intubated with ARDS who turned on their stomachs for 16 hours were found to be twice as likely to survive as patients who had been on their backs all the time. The prone group also had fewer cardiac arrests than the supine group.
Later studies found similar benefits. Still, prior to the pandemic, the technique was used only for about 15 percent of intubated ARDS patients, Dr. Gong said.
One reason for caution was the potential risk involved in turning patients over. "Some of these patients who have very little oxygen in their blood, a simple act of just turning them to the side, even not even to their belly, can cause their oxygen level to drop," said Dr. Gong.
"It is a bit like going into battle," he said. "The ability to convert these patients safely without dislodging a tube, without accidentally dropping something, without a patient experiencing cardiac arrest, that requires team coordination."
Recently, he said, a coronavirus patient's breathing tube fell off and the team had to flip it over quickly so the tube could be reinserted. But, Dr. Hardin said, most complications can be avoided with training and experience.
"There's certainly a lot of anxiety about it when you talk about implementing something if you haven't done much," he said. But "once you've done it a few times, people say, 'Oh, wow, this isn't a big deal.'"
To limit the exposure of medical personnel to patients infected during the pandemic, hospitals have been preparing patients with much smaller equipment, often just three or four people.
Periodically, spiked patients should turn on their backs, which is called supination, because that position is best for some nursing tasks and because too much uninterrupted tummy time can cause the equivalent of facial ulcers. Ventilated patients usually have a 16-hour pronation, but in Mass General, Dr. Hardin said, some have 24 or 48 hours.
"Some of these patients will lose the benefits once we eliminate them and then have to make them prone again," said Dr. Gong. "So some of these patients are supinating, tearing, supinating, opening, and this can go on for days."
Susan Zhang, 56, of Long Island, New York, was prompt each of the seven days she was sedated and ventilated in April at the Montefiore Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit.
Initially, Ms. Zhang needed 85 percent oxygen from the ventilator, but that level dropped almost daily and dropped to 35 percent on the seventh day, according to her husband, Dr. William Liang, an internist, who created a handwritten flow chart. of his wife's daily medical condition.
"They poked her all day, then they let her rest a little and then they poked her at night," he said. Ms. Zhang also received some medications, making it impossible to say how much pronation helped, but Dr. Liang believes it contributed to "a very good progression."
In a telephone interview from a hospital recovery room earlier this month, Ms. Zhang, who was receiving nasal oxygen, said in a still weak voice from intubation that she was grateful to the hospital for "saving my life." Now he is recovering in a rehabilitation hospital.
"People say go ahead and think about it, but we have to find out if that's really something that stands out in terms of mortality benefit or length of stay ICU or the need for mechanical ventilation or duration of ventilation," said the Dr. Sara Hanif Mirza, assistant professor of pulmonary medicine and critical care at Rush, one of the trial leaders.
Equally important is understanding whether pronation can have negative effects for such patients, said David Vines, another trial leader and associate professor at the Rush College of Health Sciences. He said it's sometimes best to intubate seriously ill patients early, depending on how much their lungs can benefit from resting while a machine breathes for them.
If by forecasting them, "we could be delaying them and end up being intubated anyway, we worry that those people may end up having worse results," he said. "We would be concerned if there was a difference in mortality because we were not acting fast enough."
One of Dr. Vines's recent patients was an older man at I.C.U. in nasal oxygen. "I went ahead and told him to bow, but I only delayed his intubation for 24 to 36 hours and he ended up being intubated anyway," said Dr. Vines.
Due to such concerns, Dr. Vines said the trial will evaluate patients shortly after they become self-prone, and "if we don't see an improvement within an hour, we should intubate it."
Another problem is that some patients, due to factors such as weight or age, find lying on their stomach uncomfortable or difficult, which can affect the results. Some hospitals are using mattresses designed with cutouts for the bodies of pregnant women to make patients more comfortable.
Proning may have helped Leticia Espinoza, 50, of Elmwood Park, Illinois, who went to the Rush emergency room in late March. After several days of fever and chills, her respiratory problems became so severe that she was transferred to the ICU, where, according to Dr. Mirza, it seemed likely that she needed intubation.
"They asked me to lie on the bed with my stomach down." Ms. Espinoza said in a recent interview. "It wasn't really comfortable. It is an unusual position for me. I did it because I wanted to improve. "
Ms. Espinoza, a participant in the clinical trial, managed to spend about 20 hours each day on her stomach, interrupted only to go to the bathroom or eat, or to briefly roll over when she needed a break. She ended up avoiding a ventilator, her oxygen needs constantly decreased, and after three days she was taken out of the ICU. Soon after, she went home.