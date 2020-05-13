Los Angeles Rams unveil new uniforms for the 2020 season – Up News Info Los Angeles

(CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams made their new look official on Wednesday when the team released a video on their Twitter account for fans to see the redesign of the uniform the team will wear during the upcoming 2020 season.

In the video, the organization highlights the history of the team of jersey combinations throughout the year before presenting the three combinations of this season.

🚨 2020 🚨 A new era in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qc8vv2mUd3 – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020

The team has gone with the Rams' horn on the helmets once again, though it's a different look for the horns that match the new logo unveiled earlier this year.

The royal blue jersey is paired with the yellow pants and royal blue pants for two of the options. The third appearance is called Bone x Bone by the team and features the full "Los Angeles Rams,quot; name on the white patch on the shoulder.

Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods tweeted their appreciation for the new look.

Let's go!!! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/dOBn4mPcjK – Robert Woods (@robertwoods) May 13, 2020

So clean !! 🔥 https://t.co/jKLdBypBqV – Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) May 13, 2020

And the team posted a video of the players unpacking their new uniforms with the thoughts of various members.

Royal blue shirts also feature a gradient to numbers that fade from yellow at the top to white at the bottom. The fan reaction was mixed.

I didn't think anything could be worse than our new logo … you've outdone yourself Rams. – Josh McNeil (@ JoshMcNeil20) May 13, 2020