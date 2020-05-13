Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says: "I don't want to make Los Angeles a kind of police state" – Up News Info

UPDATED Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti embarked on his second wave of damage control after rekindling a controversy sparked yesterday by comments from the county's Director of Public Health. After backing down his comments, Garcetti made his own controversial comments about GMA today.

Hours later, the mayor confronted the media at his daily coronavirus briefing. The mayor did not go directly to his GMA Comments Rather, he tried to achieve an optimistic tone, speaking of reopening and child care for health workers. He tried to send "light and hope" to the residents.

But it did address some of the darker concerns voiced by Los Angeles residents in recent days.

"I don't want to make Los Angeles a kind of police state," he said in response to questions about businesses that defy the stay-at-home order. "Garcetti said he preferred educating people.

In his question and answer session, a member of the media asked when the masks went from being a recommendation to a requirement.

"It wasn't just harsh advice before. It was always a mandate," Garcetti said. "I am proud that Los Angeles has led that movement in this country."

At the end of his prepared remarks, Garcetti intoned: “As always, I send you light and love from the bottom of my heart… Have hope. And when you need someone, we will be here ”

BEFORE 3:15 PM After spending the entire day yesterday backtracking the comments of the Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti returned to controversy today.

In an interview about L.A. coronavirus efforts Good morning america On Wednesday, the mayor stated that the city "will never be fully open until we have a cure."

When could we have a vaccine?

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told the Senate Tuesday that a vaccine would not be ready before school begins in the fall. He said a most likely timeline for such an advance would be within a year or two.

"I think we should all recognize that we are not moving beyond COVID-19, we are learning to live with it," Garcetti said Wednesday.

Regarding wearing face masks, physical distancing, and staying home whenever possible, Garcetti said, "We can't expect it to go away in a matter of weeks, or even a few months."

Garcetti duplicated those sentiments in a quote he wrote at the top of his Twitter profile.

– MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 13, 2020

That sounds a lot like the controversial comments from Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer yesterday.

"I think the recovery will take months," said Ferrer on Tuesday, "based on the tools we have at hand today."

He stressed that, "in all likelihood," the stay-at-home order that will expire later this week will be extended through August.

Ferrer issued a clarification on Tuesday and then apologized for those comments on Wednesday after a furor erupted.

Mayor Garcetti, for his part, went to CNN twice yesterday to address the controversy caused by Dr. Ferrer's statements.

Today could have been an interview too.