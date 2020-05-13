Los Angeles County Probation Department Hiring for Over 100 Entry-Level Positions – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Probation Department is seeking to recruit during the coronavirus pandemic.

The department is hiring for more than 100 entry-level positions.

"We have a strong workforce and work with youth and adults involved in justice," said Los Angeles County Assistant Director of Probation, Leanne Steinhaus.

They are looking for sworn peace officers and detention service officers to work with children in the youth hallways in Sylmar and next to the LAC + USC Medical Center.

"We have 6,500 employees on probation and we just need more officers to carry out the quality work we do in the communities," said Steinhaus.

In addition to normal supervisory duties, officers have also taken on special duties to keep children safe during the pandemic.

“We take the necessary measures to guarantee your safety, from a medical, health and safety point of view. So we have been very successful in keeping young people from contracting any viruses, "said Steinhaus.

Those interested must have 60 university credits, as well as US citizenship, be over 21 years old and have no felony convictions.

To apply for the position, visit probation.lacounty.gov.