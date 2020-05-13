Lockheed Martin delivers the 500th F-35 central wing of the Marietta facility – Defense Blog

Lockheed Martin's Marietta facility delivered the 500th F-35 center wing, marking an important milestone.

According to F-35.com, the landmark Center Wing, or CW, will be incorporated into the CF-55, an F-35C aircraft to be delivered to the US Navy. USA At NAS Lemoore, California, in 2021.

The CW is an important structural component and represents about a quarter of the aircraft's fuselage. The plane's wings are attached to the CW during final assembly, which takes place at the Lockheed Martin facility in Fort Worth.

Almost all of the plane's F135 engine casing is enclosed in the CW.

Marietta's team builds CWs for the three F-35 variants, the F-35A Conventional Take-Off and Landing (CTOL), the F-35B Short Take-Off / Landing (STOVL) and the F-35C Carrier Variant (CV).

"What this team has accomplished since the assembly began a decade ago and now reaches 500 delivered Wings Centers is phenomenal," said Caleb Hendrick, director of the Marietta F-35 program. “The distinctive characteristics of this team have been innovation, flexibility, spirit and results, all aligned with the expectations of our clients. This team should be proud of the way it works together to support the Warfighters. I want to thank everyone for the work they have done and continue to do. ”

Production has increased from five Center Wings delivered in 2011, to 21 in 2012 (the first full year of production), to 112 CW in 2019. The Marietta team is slated to deliver more than 120 CW in 2021.

Earlier this year, Lockheed Martin Corp., the Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, also delivered the 500th F-35 Lightning II stealth multipurpose fighter jet.

According to the company, the F-35A's 500th fighter jet was delivered to the Green Mountain Boys in the Vermont Air National Guard.