Home Entertainment Local prosecutors are under investigation for handling murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Local prosecutors are under investigation for handling murder of Ahmaud Arbery

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Georgia prosecutors who initially handled the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man, before charges were filed more than two months later, were placed under investigation Tuesday for their handling of his murder.

Action was only taken after the shocking video of his death went viral.

The announcement was made by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. He called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and federal authorities to investigate how local prosecutors handled the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, 25.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©