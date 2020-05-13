Local prosecutors are under investigation for handling murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Georgia prosecutors who initially handled the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man, before charges were filed more than two months later, were placed under investigation Tuesday for their handling of his murder.

Action was only taken after the shocking video of his death went viral.

The announcement was made by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. He called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and federal authorities to investigate how local prosecutors handled the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, 25.

"Unfortunately, many questions and concerns have been raised,quot; about the actions of district attorneys, Carr said in an AP News statement Tuesday. As a result, the attorney general asked the GBI to review the matter "to determine if the process was in any way undermined."

Gregory McMichael told police that he and his adult son armed themselves and chased Abrery because they thought it matched the description of a robbery suspect, but Arbery was doing nothing more than go running.

Both men were arrested and charged with Arbery's shooting death.