Local nonprofit receives national attention, donated by Up News Info co-host of The Talk – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A local nonprofit is receiving much-needed national attention from a co-host on Up News Info's The Talk.

Sheryl Underwood gave $ 1,000 to Youthlink, a Minneapolis nonprofit that helps homeless youth. It was part of his effort to help those in need during this COVID-19 outbreak.

Social distancing and staying home during this COVID-19 pandemic is difficult to do when you are young and homeless.

Youthlink, a nonprofit organization that connects those youth to a resource community, is working 24 hours a day to make a difference.

"Right now, at Youthlink, we have been open 24 hours a day, we have not stopped. We are boxing lunches. We are boxing meals, nutrition of young people, they are hungry, but when you try to survive every night, you know food is the last thing on your mind, "said Dr. Heather Huseby.

Those efforts were brought to the attention of Up News Info's Sheryl Underwood.

"We received a call from our sorority sister, Lutunji Abrams, who is a member of the Iota Zeta Zeta Chapter, which is the local chapter," said Sheryl Underwood.

“I approached, I presented the organization to your attention. I did not expect her to come back and actually say that we will do this on behalf of the mighty Iota Zeta Zeta Chapter in the state of Minnesota, for which we are very grateful, ”said Lutunji Abram.

A thousand dollars was sent to Youthlink as part of the Sheryl Underwood relief project.

"To help an organization like Youthlink, it is what we do, we are community and action oriented organizations, that is what Zeta Phi Beta is and when you are talking about our brothers in Phi Beta Sigma, you are talking about culture for service, service to humanity, ”Underwood said.

Underwood is challenging Brotherhoods, Fraternities and other organizations to match or exceed your donation.

"Get in touch with everyone and maybe I can add to the thousand dollars we started and turn it into 10,000 dollars," added Underwood.

Sheryl Underwood's radio show can be heard Monday through Friday on KMOJ from 2 a.m. You can watch it on The Talk at Up News Info at 1 p.m.