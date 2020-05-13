Live Nation to Raise $ 800 Million in Debt Offer – Up News Info

Live Nation Entertainment said Wednesday that it plans to offer bonds worth $ 800 million for sale and will use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

The move comes as media and entertainment companies continue to raise cash buffers as their finances are shaken by COVID-19. The Beverly Hill-based live events producer, promoter and father of Ticketmaseter announced last month a $ 120 million revolving line of credit loan and plans cost cuts of $ 500 million this year, including salary cuts for the CEO Michael Rapino and other top executives

The Up News Info reported last week that Live Nation's March quarter revenue fell 21% to $ 1.37 billion. Net losses expanded to $ 185 million from $ 52 million. Virus-related shutdowns arrived in much of the world in March.

Rapino has said the company will experiment over the summer in smaller venues in more open states and countries, hopefully backing off into something akin to a concert industry as we know it by 2021.

Some 65,000 Ticketmaster shows and 9,000 Live Nation shows have been affected by the spread of COVID-19. Most ticket holders have chosen to wait for postponed events rather than seek reimbursements, and according to surveys, they appear willing to return to the venues if disinfected and there is easy access to the hand sanitizer.

The company is also studying masks, reduced capacity, "contactless concessions" and increased use of digital ticket technology. He said he works with medical experts and public health officials on the procedures, and with the federal and state governments in the US. USA And the authorities of other countries to develop reopening phases for each market.