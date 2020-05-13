Listen to Jimmy Fallon, Brendon Urie and The Roots & # 39; Under Pressure Remix

You have never heard "Under Pressure,quot; like before.

Jimmy Fallon, Brendon Urie and The roots made a "remix of social distancing,quot; from Queen and David BowieClassic success during Tuesday's home edition of Tonight's show.

While some of the musicians used traditional instruments, others had to be creative and use everyday household items such as a toaster, pots and pans, utensils, and water glasses. Meanwhile, the Panic! TO The disco Star and the night host took the lead on vocals.

The original song was released as a single in 1981 and appeared on the 1982 Queen album Hot space.

No wonder Fallon wanted Urie to be a part of this performance. After all, the 33-year-old singer is a big fan of Queen. When asked which band he wished he had been in during a 2017 conversation with InterviewUrie replied, "Queen, obviously. I wish I was Freddie mercury, straight up. "He also performed several of the group's songs during their concerts. In fact, Panic! At The Disco's performance of,quot; Bohemian Rhapsody "for the 2018 American Music Awards received praise from Brian May.