Lindsay Arnold from & # 39; Dancing with the stars & # 39; is waiting for her first child, the dancers are happy

Along with photos of her holding a series of ultrasound images, the student & # 39; So You Think You Can Dance & # 39; reveals that she and her husband of five years hope to welcome their baby in November.

Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Arnold. The "Dancing with the stars"The professional dancer announced on Wednesday May 13 that she and her husband of 5 years, Sam Cusick, are expecting their first child together.

"Ohhhhhh baby," the 26-year-old captioned her Instagram photos that see her holding a series of sonograms while sitting on her husband's lap. "Mom and Dad already love you." One of their hashtags revealed that they hope to welcome their bundle of joy sometime in November.

Lindsay's fellow professional dancers at the dance contest were quick to cheer on the happy couple for their baby news. Season 19 champion Witney Carson "I was literally waiting all day for this !!!!! I love you so much !!! CONGRATULATIONS !!!!!" Sasha Farber, meanwhile, joked: "Yes, yes, I can't wait to meet baby Sasha !!!!!! You're calling him Sasha, right?"

Two other former champions, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Karina SmirnoffHe couldn't hide his emotion too. "Sooo excited for this kid! Congratulations beautiful! You and Sam are going to be amazing parents," said Maksim, while Karina exclaimed, "Oh darling! This is amazing! Congratulations! I love you! You will be an amazing mom! "

Maksim's brother and two-time "DWTS" champion Valentin Chmerkovskiy he offered a longer message of congratulations. "… and finally the world knows it. I love you and Sam so much, so excited and proud of you both," he wrote. "You will be an exceptional mother, and you will both be amazing parents. Health and love to you."

Lindsay married his childhood girlfriend Sam in June 2015, six months after announcing their engagement. At that time, the former contestant on "So you think you can dance"Weekly told us," I have loved Sam since he was 16 years old and today I can officially spend the rest of my life with him, between laughs and tears, and in every moment in between! "

A year later, Lindsay opened up to ET that she and her husband wanted to have children together, but were not ready yet. "We would like to wait. We both want to do everything we want to do, so that when we have children, we can really be there for them," he explained. "We are still enjoying being newlyweds right now."