Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter almost had trouble with her mother for posing in lingerie

While her rapper father didn't seem to mind, the 21-year-old Instagram model reveals that her mother, Antonia & # 39; Toya & # 39; Johnson warned her after modeling Rihanna's Fenty lingerie.

Reginae Carter He may never undress again for the camera. The daughter of little Wayne, who was elected official ambassador of RihannaThe Fenty lingerie line, in January of this year, revealed her mother's unloving reaction after posing for the lingerie line.

The 21-year-old model said her rapper father didn't seem to mind, but her mother, Antonia Jackson, a.k.a. Toya Jackson He had a different opinion about it. "When I first published, my mom said, 'Okay, don't get too excited about the lingerie,'" she shared with Page Six.

He continued to recall his parents' different reactions to his sexy photos: "My dad never really mentioned it. I don't know what he thinks about it," adding that his mother gave him a warning, "but my mother says," In right now, don't take off your clothes anymore. "

While Reginae is famous for her curves, she admitted that she was not always comfortable showing off her skin to the camera. "When I started, I wasn't really the type to show sexy thongs [and was] and stuff. When I was choosing my options, I was trying to get PJ, but Rihanna's team said, 'No, send her sexy & # 39; ", explained how he tried to negotiate what he will wear during the photoshoot.

But Reginae was more than willing to do it, considering she is a Rihanna superfan. "I don't cry for anyone; Rihanna is the only person I cried for when she performs," ​​she shared. "I just love her. I hit her after she made the Diamond Ball and I said, 'Okay, now you have to let me come next time,' and she said, 'I've got you girl &' # 39; And not too far after that, they beat me to be an ambassador. "

He went on to talk about the "Umbrella" singer, "Meeting Rihanna is like going out after being quarantined for three months. She smells great. Every time I see Rihanna she gives me hugs. She's so cool and down to earth. His whole person is so sweet, humble and very welcoming. "

Also in an interview with the site, Reginae promised that she would never flaunt her romantic life on television again. The star of "YOU. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle "he explained," I'm not going to bring boys to the show. I'm not making anyone famous. I'm not going to put anyone else. "

Her statement comes after she broke up with YFN Lucci after the infamous Pepino Party. On the possibility of finding love again, the reality TV star confessed: "It's hard to go out in Atlanta, everyone knows everyone … I definitely feel like I have to go to Los Angeles; that's probably the only one place where I can come on. " He added with a warning: "It is difficult to decipher who is real and who is false. All I can tell myself and others is to keep checking your bank account."