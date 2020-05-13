Lil Boosie under fire after revealing that she got "adult women,quot; to perform sexual acts on her children

Lil Boosie is again at the center of the controversy. The rapper claimed that there were adults who performed sexual acts with his children and nephews.

During an Instagram Live session, the social media star said, "I am training these children well, I am training these children well." Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. Yes, when they were 12, 13 had a head. Yes, this is how it's supposed to be. Hell yeah, they sucked my motherfucker's cock. You're fucking fine. Yes, an adult, adult, super-adult woman took a look at him. I checked all my nephews, super grown up. She has grown? She looks at me. I know what the hell he did to them, checked me out, what the fuck. I'm preparing them, man. "

Did the children want it? What state of mind are the women who voluntarily did this to? And how does Boosie still have full custody? https://t.co/b13weKMIY8 – LitMoreTreesThanChristmasLights (@mrdopeflo) May 12, 2020

He went on to say that he taught his son how to put on a condom at the age of 9 or 10.

Boosie added: "It's better than watching cartoons. That's why they have iPhone 11s. They can watch as much porn as they want. It's better than watching cartoons with two men kissing. Yes, that's right. Yes, we raised them differently. This is how it is. "

This is the second time that he has been criticized for saying he hired a woman to perform sexual acts with her son. He told reporters that it was a joke the last time; however, this time, people are taking the claim seriously.

Boosie and the woman who gave the 12 and 13-year-old oral should be in trouble with the law.

That he was an older man doing that to a young woman who would be in jail, as she should be. Then you should both be in trouble! https://t.co/6jeWk4H8xI – IG: TOSHAMAKIA🎙 (@TOSHAMAKIA) May 12, 2020

An enraged Twitter user wrote: Bo Boosie allowing an adult woman ** to perform oral sex with her 13-year-old son is rape and is supposed to become a man after that? That is disturbing to me. "

Another tweeted: "They can't tell me that this homophobic man is not sick." Talk about training your children to be sexually abused. This is the culture of rape. ‘H *** yes, I have my son screwed.”

They can't tell me that this homophobic ass is not sick. Talk about training your children to be sexually abused. This is the culture of rape. "Hell yeah, I have my son sucked,quot;pic.twitter.com/jMGiSpeODK – elexus.jionde (@Lexual__) May 12, 2020

This Twitter user added: ‘Boosie and the woman who gave the 12 and 13-year-old oral should be in trouble with the law. That he was an older man doing that to a young woman who would be in jail, as she should be. Then you should both be in trouble! "

There were some people who said that this is not unusual for them, but felt that Boosie should not have talked about it.

This comes after her controversial statements about Dwyane Wade's choice to accept that Zaya Wade is transgender.

Ad

Lil Boosie's comments are alarming and no matter what the "norm,quot; is, it is a legal violation.



Post views:

0 0