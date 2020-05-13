Lil Bibby Shades 6ix9ine for justifying her snitching while her & # 39; entire family is dying & # 39;

Instagram

This comes after the hit maker & # 39; Gooba & # 39; Go to Instagram Live to explain your side after receiving a backlash for being a snitch, hinting that you have no reason to be loyal to anyone.

Up News Info –

Lil bibby is the last rapper to weigh on 6ix9inescandal (Tekashi69) and how he tries to justify it. His comments come after 6ix9ine turned to his social media accounts to account for the fraudulent allegations leveled against him before explaining his side on a recent Instagram Live.

%MINIFYHTML7c98c17496704e86697a3db8a53ff53717%

The "Gooba" star shared that he refused to be loyal to anyone. "Where was the allegiance when you slept with my little mother? Where was the allegiance when they caught you on the wire tap trying to kill me? Where was the allegiance when you tried to kidnap my mother? Where was the allegiance when you stole Millions of dollars from me? Where was that? So who broke it first? "he said on Instagram Live.

"I get it. Don't fight fire with fire, I'm sorry. But what did I do wrong? … Be loyal to the shit how you kidnapped me, hit the shit on video and everything? Am I supposed to be loyal to that? "he continued. "Nah, you know what it is? They don't want to accept the fact that those are all true facts. You understand why I made fun of, you understand. You don't want to understand."

%MINIFYHTML7c98c17496704e86697a3db8a53ff53718%

<br />

People were divided when watching the video. Some internet users thought that hit maker "FEFE" made a point of that. Apparently knowing that some would still defend Tekashi, Lil Bibby wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, May 13, "I have to see people who value attention more than morals and principles." He went on to add a now-deleted tweet, "The whole family is dying."

Lil Bibby reacted to 6ix9ine's recent Instagram Live.

Bibby appears to have referred to reports that the North Carolina rapper Lil murden he suggested to 6ix9ine's enemies to go after his family, instead of trying to catch him. He explained that to send a message to 6ix9ine, people need to "go kill their children, their mother and their baby. He took his family, go take his family." As expected, his comments earned him a serious reaction to someone who called him "disgusting."