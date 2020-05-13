LeSean McCoy on the premiere weekend of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39 ;: & # 39; The worst decision of my life & # 39;

"Avengers: Endgame,quot; was released over a year ago, so it shouldn't need to be said. But just in case, spoiler alert!

On April 26, 2019, LeSean McCoy tweeted five words, seven if you want technical information about abbreviations, that would change your life forever. Before millions of Marvel fans made their way to theaters on the opening weekend to watch "Avengers: Endgame," McCoy told the world that Iron Man had died.

(He also misspelled Tony Stark, but reacting to "Toney,quot; before anything else is like commenting on poor lawn care in front of a burning house.)

McCoy addressed the infamous spoiler with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, who asked him about the consequences of the incident. McCoy told Brandt that he watched "Avengers: Endgame,quot; with his son and did a fake interview with him after the movie ended, a father-son tradition. McCoy then tweeted Stark's fate without realizing that he was about to leave a gigantic, extremely upset fan base.

"That was the worst decision of my life … I tweeted it, just having fun," McCoy said. "But I didn't know people's reaction. I didn't know. If I did, I never would have tweeted it. I didn't know that people really got into cartoons like that. I apologize." It was terrible. It was a bad decision. "

Remember when LeSean McCoy tweeted about Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame before anyone saw it? We asked him about it. Amazing answer respuesta️ pic.twitter.com/yRd8brzBb3 – Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 13, 2020

Unfortunately for McCoy, he can't just snap his fingers and get it back.