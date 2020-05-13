LeBron James' teenage son was criticized for preferring white and Latino girls!

Yesterday, LeBron James' son Bronny James took Tiktok to show fans the type of woman he prefers. The billionaire teenager showed off a bunch of pretty girls, but none of them was darker than a paper bag.

Most of the women Bronny chose to exhibit were White or Latina, and the few black girls he posted on the social media platform had extremely light skin.

Look:

And almost immediately, fans started commenting, wondering where all the black girls were:

Bronny, real name LeBron Raymone "Bronny,quot; James Jr., is a 15-year-old basketball player who attends Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles. He is the eldest son of professional basketball player LeBron James.

His father, who is a three-time NBA champion and four times the NBA's most valuable player, is often regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

And Bronny could get his presence from his father. While LeBron is married to a dark-skinned beauty, Savannah says LeBron prefers that her chicks be light-skinned or Caucasian.