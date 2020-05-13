Lea Michele shows off her naked baby bump for the first time and she's glowing!

The actress is very excited to welcome her first child, so she has obviously been documenting the growth of her tummy! That said, today she went to social networks to show her naked belly for the first time, in a swimsuit.

Lea Michele looks gorgeous and radiant, and her many followers were quick to tell her that in the comments when she decided to share a beautiful mirror selfie of her growing baby bump.

As you may recall, she first announced she was expecting earlier this month and also exhibited her tummy but was covered by a summer dress.

"Very grateful," she wrote next to the image that also showed her cradling her bundle at the time.

That means this time was the first time that fans were able to see what it really looks like under clothing and thus get an idea of ​​how advanced it is.

Judging by the image, it is safe to assume that you are already in your second trimester.

The selfie was taken in her bathroom and while she was rocking a striped bikini.

In one hand, the actress was holding her phone to take the photo while the other was holding the towel in place.

Lea seemed to be shaking off just a little makeup for the photo, including eyebrows, eyelashes, and a pink lipstick, and was pouting for the camera.

In front of her, you could see the tub, and the image suggested that she had been enjoying a lot of bathing to relax during this quarantine pregnancy.

As for the pregnancy announcement, the rumors that she and her husband Zandy Reich would be first-time parents were already going around when she decided to confirm them, but she was happy to do so!



