Le Bron James' son warms up over his wife's preference in TikTok video

Bronny James He faces a backlash from fans over his recent video on TikTok. In that video, the son of the NBA player Lebron James He seemed to hint at his preference when it comes to women and some girls didn't seem to appreciate the video.

Like other TikTok users, Bronny posted a video in which he and his friend texted photos of the baddest girls on their radar. However, people noted the absence of dark-skinned girls among the girls who appeared in the video, prompting fans to hit the athlete.

"Damn it, do you like your own race?" read one comment. "Notice how they are all white or fair skinned," said another fan, while someone asked, "Are there no black queens?"

Others, on the other hand, compared Bronny to her famous father. "He is impressed like his father," said one person. "From father to son, I am not surprised, nor would I be surprised if he married his race. It is what it is. Young black women should feel nothing about it," added another Internet user.

One detractor was convinced that "he gets it from his dad," before wondering how his mother "Savannah [Brinson] feels about this." Also bringing Savannah closer to the topic, another fan wrote, "I'm thinking of Savanah. The girl will probably end up with a white daughter-in-law who will come for her son's coins and probably say something silly." t at the table. "

This comes after LeBron was accused of cheating on Savannah with a woman named Sofia Jamora, who is apparently friends with the model and former Miss Idaho USA Erza Haliti. Haliti made the allegations in her now-deleted Instagram Story post in which she alleged, "Am I the only one who isn't a fan of LeBron? I don't think I've ever been a fan of the guys cheating on their wives, especially @sofiajamora."

In response to the claims, Jamora tweeted, "People don't recognize how many words can really hurt," before she later deleted the post along with a photo of herself taken during the Los Angeles Lakers game. Savannah and LeBron, meanwhile, have yet to comment on the matter.