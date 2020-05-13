Lawyers ordered not to refer to transgender athletes as male – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML07b2b6d827fe1bb14d7dc6575b37fb1c17%

HARTFORD, Conn. – A federal judge overseeing a lawsuit seeking to block transgender athletes from participating in girls 'sports in Connecticut was asked to recuse himself after ordering planters' attorneys in the case not to refer those athletes as men. biological.

Lawyers for the four runners-up plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that United States District Court Judge Robert Chatigny showed bias during a conference call last month, when he ordered them to use the term transgender woman, which he said was "consistent with science,quot;. common practice and perhaps human decency. "

The plaintiffs, represented by attorneys from the Christian nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom, argue that transgender athletes have an unfair biological advantage in athletic competition that violates Title IX, the federal law that allows girls equal opportunities. educational, even in athletics.

Their attorneys refer to transgender athletes as either biological men or biological men throughout the lawsuit, which seeks to block a state policy that allows students to compete as the gender they identify with.

In short, the order and the court's comments during the hearing would leave an impartial observer very concerned that the court has prejudged the matter, rejected the central aspects of the plaintiffs' case before hearing the evidence and legal arguments, and assumed the role of defendant advocate, "the plaintiffs' attorneys wrote in last week's filing.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees high school sports in the state, has said its policy is designed to comply with state law that prohibits schools from discriminating against transgender students.

The plaintiffs have requested a hearing that would allow a decision on a court order blocking transgender girls from participating before next winter's indoor athletics season.

They had been trying to block the participation of two transgender runners in the spring track season and erase their records from the state's record books.

Since then, the spring season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the two transgender athletes will graduate next month.

The two older adults have combined to win 15 girls' indoor or outdoor state championship races since 2017, according to demand.

Both transgender athletes are receiving hormone therapy as treatment for gender dysphoria, and both have hormone levels that are typical for non-transgender girls, their attorneys argued.

Judge Chatigny has not indicated when he could decide on the motion to remove him from the case.