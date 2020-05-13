Lansing Zoo Shows Otter Cubs, Eating Breakfast, Will Be On Display When Zoo Reopens – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – With lots of debris trapped inside, it can't hurt to watch some cute animal videos.

Well, the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing is here to help.

They shared this video of their new baby otters enjoying breakfast.

The adorable duo are called Mack and Potter, decided by a public voting competition.

All the money raised from the competition is helping to offset the losses due to the closure of Covid-19.

Potter Zoo says these otter pups will be on display when the zoo reopens, so far no reopening date has been announced.

