LA will never reopen completely "until we have a cure,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML112a281e30cc0922d82ddc1e2d90509b15%

– The city of Los Angeles will not be fully reopened until there is a COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News about "Good Morning America," Garcetti attempted to clarify comments made by county public health director Barbara Ferrer, which initially suggested that the coronavirus blockade would continue for another three months.

Ferrer and other county officials on Tuesday seemed to back off those statements, saying residents can expect to remain under some form of "safer at home,quot; restrictions during the summer, barring any major changes in the fight against the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML112a281e30cc0922d82ddc1e2d90509b16%

But on Wednesday, Garcetti urged residents not to "overreact,quot; to the comments, adding that L.A. "It would never be completely open,quot; until there is a vaccine.

"I think we should all recognize that we are not moving beyond COVID-19," said Garcetti. "We are learning to live with it."

The mayor pointed to steps like reopening county beaches for active use only and expanding retailers to delivery and sidewalk services.

"We have never been completely closed, we will never be completely open until we have a cure," he added.

While there are at least eight candidate vaccines that have progressed to the clinical development stage, federal health officials have warned that any approved vaccine will not be available until early 2021.