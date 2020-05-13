KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian applauds Troll claiming she's pregnant based on these swimsuit photos.

There have been rumors that Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her fourth child, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has denied it before and has just done it again! It seems that people don't really understand it, Kourtney is not pregnant!

This time, he went to his social media platform to share some photos and a follower judged his body, concluding that he must have a bow in the oven.

As a result, the reality star was offended by the assumption and was quick to respond.

The post he shared featured two photos of her posing in a beautiful swimsuit, one showing her position and fierce appearance while the other showed her lounging on a bed and reading a book.

"SHE IS PREGNANT (SP)", someone simply commented, in capital letters and even added two-part emojis.

Surely they felt very safe when they wrote that, but the KUWK star responded to the unsupported assumption in quite a powerful way: ‘This is me when I am a couple of extra pounds and I really love it. I have given birth 3 times and this is the shape of my body. "

Very soon, celebrity fans started to defend her and applaud her for the positive response to the body as well.

There were also some who were puzzled about how the troll managed to conclude that Kardashian was expecting another baby just by looking at those two images of his body.

Kourtney and her sisters are not new to pregnancy rumors, and recently Khloe also denied that she and Tristan Thompson have another child.

At the same time, Kourtney may not have a muffin in the oven right now, but it is not without question that he will have another in the future.

Last month, when someone else assumed she was pregnant, Kourtney responded with, "Put the blessing out there."



