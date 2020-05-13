KUWK: Khloe Kardashian talks about her weight loss journey and has valuable advice for people on how to stay motivated and more.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star struggled with her weight and body image for years before she finally found the motivation to lose the extra weight and get fit in her life. That said, Khloe Kardashian revealed how she struggled to exercise when she was at her worst while on her sister Kourtney's "Poosh Wellness Wednesday,quot; show.

Khloe talked about her weight loss journey and had a lot of valuable information to give fans who may want to follow in her footsteps.

After all, the reality television celebrity started from never exercising to turning it into a routine that she really likes to do.

Of course, the process was quite challenging and she explained it on the Kourtney live show.

‘When I started exercising it was agony. When I was heavier and unhealthy, I had no idea what I was doing, I think I started two days a week for the first two weeks, and then progressed to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. And I think you can't get everything in one day. You can't … you have to listen to your body and yes, sometimes our eyes are bigger than our stomach if you want, "she said.

Khloe went on to explain that: amos We thought, ‘Oh, I can do that. That is a breeze. Let me do X, Y and Z & # 39; and then you are so exhausted or it hurts or you are too sore that it discourages you from going back the next day. So I think we should set small milestones and then reward ourselves. "Wow, I have never worked and now I am going to start on Monday and Friday." And then you have to praise yourself and maybe see what you're eating during that time, but start slow. "

One's mother emphasized that this is "the key,quot; to success.

He also discussed his decision to follow his exercise routine and make it a part of his life, admitting that it was not easy either.

All in all, she made it clear that she will definitely hit a target for anyone to feel healthy and motivated, but it's worth following along and turning it into a lifestyle change.

Check out all the advice he had to give in the video above!



